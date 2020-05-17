A manifesto for a post-pandemic Britain

A key message of the party’s general election review was listen and act for the average voter, not ourselves. This has long been a basic tenet of local community politics that somehow does not seem to always translate to national campaigns.



A Yougov survey last month found strong public support for three economic policies – paying people a universal basic income (UBI) to ensure their financial security, introducing a jobs guarantee to keep employment stable, and bringing in rent controls to limit housing costs. The survey also found that 81% of the public felt the government was not prepared for the Coronavirus crisis and 60% agree Britain is not prepared to deal with climate change.



The survey analyses level of support across party affiliation; Brexit vote; Gender; Age; Social grade and region.



In the theme of delivering a manifesto that is in accord with the desires of the average voter, here are my top five policies.



1. Full employment through a job guarantee scheme as proposed by the TUC. This scheme would provide a minimum six months job with accredited training, paid at least the real living wage. The scheme should be funded by national government but delivered at regional and local level.



2 A Minimum Income Guarantee was proposed in the policy paper ‘A fairer share for all’ last year. Detailed research has been undertaken on a revenue-neutral Citizens Basic Income by Malcolm Torry. His research encompasses both a Coranavirus Recovery Basic Income and a subsequent sustainable revenue neutral Citizen’s Basic Income



3 Affordable Housing as outlined by Vince Cable in his speech to the Royal Institute of British Architects proposing a land-buying agency to boost housebuilding with powers that would be enabled under amendments to the 1961 Land Compensation Act.



4. Integrating health and social care as proposed by the Barker report in 2014 incorporating a single, ring-fenced budget for the NHS and social care, with a single commissioner for local services. A new care and support allowance, suggested by the commission, would offer choice and control to people with low to moderate needs while at the highest levels of need the battlelines between who pays for care – the NHS or the local authority – will be removed.



5 Climate Change – Integrating degrowth into our economic policy models as proposed by Dr. Milena Büchs, University of Leeds, U.K., and Prof. Max Koch, Lund University, Sweden. GDP was not designed to assess welfare or the well being of citizens. Modern economies have lost sight of the fact that the standard metric of economic growth, gross domestic product (GDP), merely measures the size of a nation’s economy and doesn’t reflect a nation’s welfare



These are my top five. What would be your pitch to the average voter post-pandemic?

* Joe is a member of Hounslow Liberal Democrats and Chair of ALTER.