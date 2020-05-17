A manifesto for a post-pandemic Britain

A key message of the party’s general election review was listen and act for the average voter, not ourselves. This has long been a basic tenet of local community politics that somehow does not seem to always translate to national campaigns.
A Yougov survey last month found strong public support for three economic policies – paying people a universal basic income (UBI) to ensure their financial security, introducing a jobs guarantee to keep employment stable, and bringing in rent controls to limit housing costs. The survey also found that 81% of the public felt the government was not prepared for the Coronavirus crisis and 60% agree Britain is not prepared to deal with climate change.
The survey analyses level of support across party affiliation; Brexit vote; Gender; Age; Social grade and region.
In the theme of delivering a manifesto that is in accord with the desires of the average voter, here are my top five policies.
1. Full employment through a job guarantee scheme as proposed by the TUC. This scheme would provide a minimum six months job with accredited training, paid at least the real living wage. The scheme should be funded by national government but delivered at regional and local level.
2 A Minimum Income Guarantee was proposed in the policy paper ‘A fairer share for all’ last year. Detailed research has been undertaken on a revenue-neutral Citizens Basic Income by Malcolm Torry. His research encompasses both a Coranavirus Recovery Basic Income and a subsequent sustainable revenue neutral Citizen’s Basic Income
3 Affordable Housing as outlined by Vince Cable in his speech to the Royal Institute of British Architects proposing a land-buying agency to boost housebuilding with powers that would be enabled under amendments to the 1961 Land Compensation Act.
4. Integrating health and social care as proposed by the Barker report in 2014 incorporating a single, ring-fenced budget for the NHS and social care, with a single commissioner for local services. A new care and support allowance, suggested by the commission, would offer choice and control to people with low to moderate needs while at the highest levels of need the battlelines between who pays for care – the NHS or the local authority – will be removed.
5 Climate Change – Integrating degrowth into our economic policy models as proposed by Dr. Milena Büchs, University of Leeds, U.K., and Prof. Max Koch, Lund University, Sweden. GDP was not designed to assess welfare or the well being of citizens. Modern economies have lost sight of the fact that the standard metric of economic growth, gross domestic product (GDP), merely measures the size of a nation’s economy and doesn’t reflect a nation’s welfare
These are my top five. What would be your pitch to the average voter post-pandemic?
* Joe is a member of Hounslow Liberal Democrats and Chair of ALTER.
Recent events have shown that society can look after rough sleepers better when it is bothered about the problem. I don’t know whether it is a manifesto commitment given that almost everyone comprehends that we can afford to look after homeless people, basically to do the right thing. Maybe a statement of intent that Lib Dems and other parties expect government to eliminate rough sleeping, and to be a bit more sincere than New Labour’s presentational policies.
Immediate action is required to help newly homeless people. It’s something which Lib Dem MPs and Councillors might consider.
It’s good that you have brought so much considered thinking into your suggestions, Joe. But to me you are not hitting quite the right targets. I suggest it is more important to resolve to tackle relative poverty in Britain, which has risen to unacceptable levels already, than to work for a Citizen’s Basic Income. In parallel thinking, I would rather we concentrated on how to revive well-enough paid and lasting employment opportunities, for instance by creation of many new ‘green’ jobs, rather than on the sticking-plaster of the Job Guarantee Scheme.
I entirely agree with you about housing, though. As you have recently written, poverty is much related to housing costs and, I think you agree, inadequately paid employment. But on climate change, ‘degrowth’ strikes me as an appalling new idea. Let us aim instead for sustainable employment which tackles the climate-change problems, as our policies for more electricity generation through such measures as more wind farms, tidal barrages,and better insulated homes with solar roofs already do.
All very nice in an ideal world where the Conservatives don’t have a stonking majority for the next four plus years and the freedom, on the back of the virus, to do whatever they think is necessary for the country… voters are much more interested in some clever ideas that can be effected immediately, something so good that it is compelling and can break through the political noise.
The Barker Report on integrating Health and Social Care applies only to England, so I’m afraid Joe’s heading a ‘post pandemic Britain’ is somewhat misleading.
Here’s the link for Scotland : Health and social care integration – The Scottish Governmentwww.gov.scot › policies › health-and-social-care-integration … “Integration is the most significant change to health and social care services in Scotland since the creation of the NHS in 1948”.
Interesting (but tragic) events on the Isle of Skye have led to NHS Highland taking over the inadequate privately owned (an offshore multi-national in Jersey and the Caymans) HC-one care home in Portree. It will be interesting what lessons are learned from that.