Sal Brinton

Sal Brinton writes…Tell us who you think deserves Party Awards

By | Thu 25th July 2019 - 3:35 pm

Do you know someone special who deserves to be recognised by the party?

Yes, it’s party awards time!

Every year at Autumn Conference we hand out prestigious party awards to members who have done some of the most outstanding work in the party. Going above and beyond the call of duty time and time again.

But, as always, we need you to nominate the people that you think are blazing the way in the party.

The deadline for nominations has been extended to 31 July and the nomination form and submission details are on the party website 

There are four awards announced by me as President.

The President’s Award is open to any party member elected to public office and who has demonstrated excellence and commitment over the years.

The Harriet Smith Liberal Democrat Distinguished Service Award is open to any member never elected to public office who has demonstrated longstanding and outstanding service to the party.

For both these awards, the panel will be looking for outstanding commitment and service to the party. We are seeking people who deserve recognition for their hard work, long service & demonstrable dedication to the party at any level.

The Belinda Eyre-Brooks Award is given to recognise and celebrate the efforts of people who work for our elected representatives in their local areas – from local party employees, to political assistants to council groups, to people working in MPs’ constituency offices.

The Dadabhai Naoroji Award is presented to the local party that has done most to promote BAME participants to elected office as councillors, Assembly Members, MPs, MSPs or MEPs. Please note – this award is to a local party, not to an individual, so please think about those local parties that are making a great effort to involve different communities in their work. Regions and State Parties nominate local parties, so tell them about a local party that should be nominated.

Also awarded is the Patsy Calton Award, in memory of the brilliant former MP for Cheadle, the details for the award can be found here.

* Baroness Sal Brinton is President of the Liberal Democrats. She is a working Lib Dem peer, and was the candidate for Watford at the 2010 and 2005 General Elections.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMichael BG 25th Jul - 3:56pm
    Jo has said she is a candidate for Prime Minister and wants the party to be the biggest party after a general election. Please can...
  • User AvatarDavid Becket 25th Jul - 3:49pm
    Continuing to campaign to rejoin the EU, which is what the position would be, is not ignoring the Peoples Vote. Likewise if Remain won the...
  • User AvatarSandra Hammett 25th Jul - 3:32pm
    Perhaps if Sir Vince had made amends and cleaned up the 'Coalition Question' depriving our critics of ammunition before his departure we would have even...
  • User AvatarJohn Peters 25th Jul - 2:58pm
    Two days ago Jo Swinson ruled out collaborating with Labour if Mr Corbyn was in charge. Today she wants to collaborate. Two days ago Jo...
  • User AvatarJoe Bourke 25th Jul - 2:48pm
    Alex. you end your piece with a sentence "Perhaps they may even be willing to listen to us talk..." I would say the important thing...
  • User AvatarBernard Aris 25th Jul - 2:37pm
    Seeing the Labour reaction on the BBC liveblog of Johnsons Commons Statement (https://www.bbc.com/news/live/uk-politics-49104471 ; at 11:42 oçlock), they are clearly rattled that Jo has stolen...
Sun 28th Jul 2019
14:00
Jane's Summer Garden Party
Thu 1st Aug 2019
19:30
Trafford Lib Dem Pizza & Politics
Sun 4th Aug 2019
12:00
Longford Action Day with Cllr Julian Newgrosh
Sun 18th Aug 2019
00:00
Village Action Day ð¸