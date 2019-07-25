Jo tables motion of no confidence in Boris Johnson’s government

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson MP has tabled a motion calling for a vote of no confidence in the new Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. She has also written to Jeremy Corbyn urging him to move an official motion of no confidence in Boris Johnson.

Speaking having tabled the motion, Jo Swinson said:

Boris Johnson holds no mandate from the public or Parliament. His steadfast refusal to rule out proroguing Parliament in order to crash the UK out of the EU demonstrates that he is willing to jeopardise our NHS, jobs, and the economy. He is not fit to lead this country. That is why I have tabled this motion with my Liberal Democrat colleagues and why I have written to Jeremy Corbyn calling on him to table an official vote of no confidence in the new Prime Minister. Corbyn is the only person who can do this. It is time he stops aiding and abetting this Conservative Brexit and act. Liberal Democrats will continue to fight to stop Brexit. We will do all we can to work cross party to secure a people’s vote with the option to stay in the EU.

The text of the Liberal Democrat motion is as follows: That this House has no confidence in the Prime Minster; rejects the option of the UK crashing out of the EU; and rejects the option of Parliament being prorogued before Friday 8 November 2019. It can be found here.

The text of the cross-party letter to Jeremy Corbyn is as follows:

Dear Jeremy, Boris Johnson does not hold a mandate from Parliament or the general public to be Prime Minister. His reckless refusal to rule out proroguing Parliament in order to crash the UK out of the EU without a deal demonstrates that he is not fit to lead this country. As the Leader of the Official Opposition you are the only person in the position to call a vote of no confidence in the new Prime Minister. We therefore urge you to do so immediately. You must not sit back and allow this government to crash our country out of the EU. We implore you to take action and call for a vote of no confidence. It is vital that we work together to secure a people’s vote with the option to stay in the EU. Your sincerely, Jo Swinson MP, Leader of the Liberal Democrats

