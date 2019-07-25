News Meerkat

Jo tables motion of no confidence in Boris Johnson’s government

By | Thu 25th July 2019 - 2:05 pm


Embed from Getty Images

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson MP has tabled a motion calling for a vote of no confidence in the new Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. She has also written to Jeremy Corbyn urging him to move an official motion of no confidence in Boris Johnson.

Speaking having tabled the motion, Jo Swinson said:

Boris Johnson holds no mandate from the public or Parliament. His steadfast refusal to rule out proroguing Parliament in order to crash the UK out of the EU demonstrates that he is willing to jeopardise our NHS, jobs, and the economy. He is not fit to lead this country.

That is why I have tabled this motion with my Liberal Democrat colleagues and why I have written to Jeremy Corbyn calling on him to table an official vote of no confidence in the new Prime Minister. Corbyn is the only person who can do this. It is time he stops aiding and abetting this Conservative Brexit and act.

Liberal Democrats will continue to fight to stop Brexit. We will do all we can to work cross party to secure a people’s vote with the option to stay in the EU.

The text of the Liberal Democrat motion is as follows: That this House has no confidence in the Prime Minster; rejects the option of the UK crashing out of the EU; and rejects the option of Parliament being prorogued before Friday 8 November 2019. It can be found here.

The text of the cross-party letter to Jeremy Corbyn is as follows:

Dear Jeremy,

Boris Johnson does not hold a mandate from Parliament or the general public to be Prime Minister. His reckless refusal to rule out proroguing Parliament in order to crash the UK out of the EU without a deal demonstrates that he is not fit to lead this country.

As the Leader of the Official Opposition you are the only person in the position to call a vote of no confidence in the new Prime Minister.

We therefore urge you to do so immediately. You must not sit back and allow this government to crash our country out of the EU. We implore you to take action and call for a vote of no confidence. It is vital that we work together to secure a people’s vote with the option to stay in the EU.

Your sincerely,

Jo Swinson MP, Leader of the Liberal Democrats

* News Meerkat - keeping a look-out for Liberal Democrat news. Meerkat photo by Adair Broughton

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPatrick 25th Jul - 2:00pm
    I have understood that Liberal Democrats support proportional representation. In a PR system most of the times any party doesn't get alone a majority in...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 25th Jul - 1:42pm
    This is a well-timed article. We need to have a response to the austerity question and the answers we presently give are terrible. Ed was...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 25th Jul - 1:23pm
    TCO Great from Churchill, love that. David Raw You are correct if you refer to gazing at potential as, plans. I judged in my piece,...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 25th Jul - 1:22pm
    Jo Swinson was also on BBC TV Politics Live interviewed by BBC's Jo Coburn from Central Lobby. she was rudely interrupted by Clive Lewis MP...
  • User AvatarBill le Breton 25th Jul - 1:13pm
    Sue, our messages crossed or otherwise I would have responded to it in my comment above. Yes, we have to set our campaigners free to...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 25th Jul - 1:01pm
    If we have a General Election sooner rather than later, remember what happened to the SDP/Liberal Alliance under FPTP in 1983. If we get a...
Sun 28th Jul 2019
14:00
Jane's Summer Garden Party
Thu 1st Aug 2019
19:30
Trafford Lib Dem Pizza & Politics
Sun 4th Aug 2019
12:00
Longford Action Day with Cllr Julian Newgrosh
Sun 18th Aug 2019
00:00
Village Action Day ð¸