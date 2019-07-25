Coalition? Who cares?

coalSo the Lib Dem leader election is over and predictably Labour have gone full on coalition grievance mongering in response. They’d have done this whoever won, no doubt somewhere in Labour HQ there is an unused “This is what Ed doesn’t want you to know” video.
It seems to have fallen a bit flat, which is a good sign that people are reacting less viscerally but that doesn’t mean all is fine, it just means people are prepared to think about it.
People are listening to us again.
The coalition and austerity will come up and we need to be able to address it. To be fair, we owe it to the public and ourselves to address it.
It’s unarguable that austerity happened whilst we were in coalition. Cuts were made and these cuts made people’s lives harder. It’s legitimate to care about that, irrespective of the reasons behind our decisions.
Every time I’ve heard Lib Dems address this I feel we still haven’t found a way of talking about it that recognises this legitimacy and can start rebuilding bridges.
When someone raises austerity we react as if they are asking us why we supported the policies of austerity. We talk about the economic climate, we talk about the lack of options, we talk about the fact we were in coalition and had to compromise, or maybe about how every party intended to make cuts.
Sometimes we make these points well, sometimes not so well but the real problem is we are addressing it from the wrong perspective.
When I hear someone raise the coalition and austerity I usually hear anger and frustration. Those who raise it sincerely are display an empathy for others which Lib Dems should recognise and value.
I don’t hear “how could you support that policy” but “how could you support that ideology”. It’s an important distinction.
The coalition robbed us of compassion in many peoples’ eyes and we still don’t seem to understand this.
You can explain supporting policies which have caused harm, but you can’t justify supporting a harmful ideology. Worse, when we try to defend our support for policies, however legitimate a defence we might be able to make, we can sound like we are defending the ideology; like we are dismissing the effects of the cuts because we can explain why we made them. It can sound callous.
I’m not saying we shouldn’t explain the why but we need to put it in context. We have to address the ideology part first. We have to assert that austerity is not something we seek out of preference.
It’s natural to feel defensive, but we must let compassion towards those affected lead such discussions.
Most of all we have to tell people we do care about them… because what’s so obvious to us, is not to them.
We may never win people around to believing we made the right decisions, and in some cases we didn’t, but we can change how they see our values. We can try to reach a place where we agree we share a sense of humanity & decency.
Perhaps they may even be willing to listen to us talk about the positive things we did, without thinking “yeah, but…”
* Alex Wasyliw is a Liberal Democrat activist and former local party exec member.
I would hope very few Lib Dem members would see support for austerity as an ideological issue. It was a pragmatic (arguably mistaken) economic decision.
It was in line with the consensus at the time in response to the international banking failure.
On occasion, as with the Iraq war, Lib Dems have defied the political consensus. On this issue we did not, but that does not imply an ideological drive to shrink the state.
The new government is now suggesting it is time to start putting money into some public services (It was amusing watching Rees Mogg endorsing these policies as though he had a wasp in his mouth).
If we are in favour of a mixed economy, we have to decide where we draw the line between public and private control and I would hope we recognise the balance needs to be shifted significantly towards the former.
Please do not worry about this. Everyone knows the ghastly mistakes we made Tuition Fees etc and most have moved on because of changed circumstances. We’re okay, and nobody was a fiercer critic here of Clegg and his stubborness than me, the Editors kept rebuking me for going on about it. BUT we have moved on.
This is a well-timed article. We need to have a response to the austerity question and the answers we presently give are terrible. Ed was particularly bad at answering this question talking about Labour’s plans.
We should say there was general agreement that the budget deficit needed addressing and that the general agreement was this should be done by a combination of tax rises and government spending cuts. However, we now accept that the general consensus was wrong and we should have resisted much more going along with this consensus. We should have fought harder to implement Keynesian policies and only have planned to address the deficit over 10 years not try to do it over 5. We should have accepted that the best way of addressing the budget deficit was to maintain growth as close to 3% as possible.
We can point out that not only that we recognise that austerity was the wrong policy but we have policies to restore the cuts the coalition and the Conservative government made to the welfare safety net. We will abolish the benefit cap, we will abolish the bedroom tax, we will restore the link between the LHA and local rents, restore Housing Benefit to those aged 18-24, restore the cuts to Universal Credit and Employment and Support Allowance and for children after the second.
I would like us to go further and promise to increase the basic benefit level to the poverty level over the next six years to raise millions out of poverty. To increase the LHA toward the 50th percentile of local rents from its current 30th level.
I have understood that Liberal Democrats support proportional representation. In a PR system most of the times any party doesn’t get alone a majority in the parliament. That means, that coalitions are necessary. In 2010 parliament a coalition was necessary despite the FPTP system, and the possible combinations for a coalition were limited. So the Liberal Democrats did like they preach and participated into a coalition. A coalition between Labour and Lib Dems would have lacked the majority, so the only possibility in practice was the coalition between the Conservatives and Lib Dems (unless the Conservatives and Labour would have formed a coalition together).
Of course, without experience of being in a coalition for a while, Lib Dems did some mistakes which they later regretted. As for the measures of austerity, I’m sure somebody who knows more about economy is better placed to explain, why they were necessary in that situation.
Labour supporters have been all over Facebook and other social media sites with their tar pots and brushes. But, their attacks only work if they can whitewash Labour’s own complicity in austerity measures and its enabling of the Tory government’s agenda from the opposition benches.
If we go back to March 2010, Labour fought the general election on a manifesto which promised to out-Tory the Tories. Alistair Darling promised cuts in public spending that would be “deeper and tougher” than Margaret Thatcher’s in the 1980s.
Had the Liberal Democrats gone into a coalition with Labour after that election they would have been dealing with the same issues about how far and how deep an austerity agenda should go as they did with the Tories.
But Labour didn’t win that election and have spent the subsequent years in opposition. You would think, from all the rhetoric and sloganeering from Labourites, that they spent opposing the Tories at every opportunity.
You would think it, but they didn’t. Here’s three examples.
In 2015 Labour didn’t oppose the Tories welfare bill, limiting child tax credits to two children and the planned cap on household welfare benefits.
In 2017, when the new leadership took over the party, Labour refused to vote against the governments cuts in disability benefits which would have made it far harder for people with experience of severe mental distress to secure mobility support through personal independence payment.
In 2018, under instructions from Corbyn and McDonnell Labour MPs were told not to vote against the Tories tax cuts for high earners.
And there are other examples of instances where Labour has actively supported the Tory austerity agenda and others were they have disappeared into the long grass and allowed a Tory austerity measure to pass.
This is not to say that austerity measures were necessary or that they should have been as broad and deep. But it does show that Labour’s tar brush is nothing but self-serving hypocrisy. They should be called out for it
@ Alex Wasyliw “So the Lib Dem leader election is over and predictably Labour have gone full on coalition grievance mongering in response.”
I’m sorry, Alex, but this is a much more serious issue than labelling it as merely “coalition grievance mongering”. Michael BG is correct to say “we need to have a response to the austerity question and the answers we presently give are terrible.”
The UN Report on Poverty in the UK compiled by Professor Philip Alston is a serious well researched document published in May and it makes terrible reading. Sadly the Liberal Democrats are still the only political party not to respond to it. They need to find a convincing narrative to respond to it.
You can find details on the report in the Guardian Report of 24 May. It is worth much study and thought.
