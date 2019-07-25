Coalition? Who cares?

coalSo the Lib Dem leader election is over and predictably Labour have gone full on coalition grievance mongering in response. They’d have done this whoever won, no doubt somewhere in Labour HQ there is an unused “This is what Ed doesn’t want you to know” video.

It seems to have fallen a bit flat, which is a good sign that people are reacting less viscerally but that doesn’t mean all is fine, it just means people are prepared to think about it.

People are listening to us again.

The coalition and austerity will come up and we need to be able to address it. To be fair, we owe it to the public and ourselves to address it.

It’s unarguable that austerity happened whilst we were in coalition. Cuts were made and these cuts made people’s lives harder. It’s legitimate to care about that, irrespective of the reasons behind our decisions.

Every time I’ve heard Lib Dems address this I feel we still haven’t found a way of talking about it that recognises this legitimacy and can start rebuilding bridges.

When someone raises austerity we react as if they are asking us why we supported the policies of austerity. We talk about the economic climate, we talk about the lack of options, we talk about the fact we were in coalition and had to compromise, or maybe about how every party intended to make cuts.

Sometimes we make these points well, sometimes not so well but the real problem is we are addressing it from the wrong perspective.

When I hear someone raise the coalition and austerity I usually hear anger and frustration. Those who raise it sincerely are display an empathy for others which Lib Dems should recognise and value.

I don’t hear “how could you support that policy” but “how could you support that ideology”. It’s an important distinction.

The coalition robbed us of compassion in many peoples’ eyes and we still don’t seem to understand this.

You can explain supporting policies which have caused harm, but you can’t justify supporting a harmful ideology. Worse, when we try to defend our support for policies, however legitimate a defence we might be able to make, we can sound like we are defending the ideology; like we are dismissing the effects of the cuts because we can explain why we made them. It can sound callous.

I’m not saying we shouldn’t explain the why but we need to put it in context. We have to address the ideology part first. We have to assert that austerity is not something we seek out of preference.

It’s natural to feel defensive, but we must let compassion towards those affected lead such discussions.

Most of all we have to tell people we do care about them… because what’s so obvious to us, is not to them.

We may never win people around to believing we made the right decisions, and in some cases we didn’t, but we can change how they see our values. We can try to reach a place where we agree we share a sense of humanity & decency.

Perhaps they may even be willing to listen to us talk about the positive things we did, without thinking “yeah, but…”

* Alex Wasyliw is a Liberal Democrat activist and former local party exec member.