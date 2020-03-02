The Voice

Sarajevo remembers Paddy, while new think tank builds on his work

Mon 2nd March 2020

Robert Woodthorpe Browne has tweeted a photo of this memorial to Paddy, which was unveiled in Sarajevo on February 27th, which would have been Paddy’s 79th birthday:



The Paddy Ashdown Forum has been established as:

…a Think Tank that brings together senior academics and policy makers to produce new thinking on domestic, European and International issues. Work will be disseminated via books, policy papers, reports, workshops, roundtables, seminars and discussions.

Additionally, The Paddy Ashdown Forum exists to promote education regarding national and international governance to all UK people, and to promote studies on different areas comparing UK and international experiences from a liberal perspective.

