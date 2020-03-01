After Orpington

Embed from Getty Images

In 1962 the best days of the Liberal Party must have seemed like a long way behind them. Decline had been the order of the day for decades, byelections were not scenes of success, a lone win in 1958 at Torrington being their first gain since 1929! The National Liberals who had split way remained a separate force propped up by the Tories and despite a new leader breathing some life into the party the national share of the vote at the previous General Election had been less than six per cent with only six MPs returned.

Then came Orpington, a suburban constituency whose Conservative incumbent had been appointed to a judgeship causing a byelection. The Liberal candidate was the young Eric Lubbock who had been elected as a local Councillor a couple of years previously. The Tory government was going through a period of mid term unpopularity not a surprise given they had been in office for some time. However nobody expected them to lose but they did lose in a spectacular fashion. A swing of over 20% saw Lubbock turn a Conservative majority of over 14,000 into a Liberal one of more than 7,000.

After the result there was much talk of it being an indication of the changes that were place in British society and the existence of a new type of voter Orpington man who shunned the class based politics of the two major parties. The expected Liberal revival didn’t quite materialise but the 1964 General Election an election which Labour won with a wafer thin majority did see an increase in both the share of the vote and the number of MPs.

Luddock held Orpington in that election and 1966 before losing to the Tories in the wake of Heath’s victory in 1970. He went onto join the Liberal ranks in the lords where he founded the Parliamentary Human Rights group. Orpington was an important milestone for a number of reasons. It marked the highpoint of Jo Grimond’s inspirational period of leadership, which had the 1964 election produced a hung parliament could have seen the party enter government, it placed the Liberals back on the road to some sort of a recovery.

A recovery that saw more byelection gains in the early 1970s in places as diverse as Ely and Rochdale followed by 19 per cent of the vote in the February 1974 General Election.

Of course, there have been ups and downs since for Britain’s Liberals not least our heavy defeat in 2015. However after Orpington things improved and there has been no return to the real low point of the 1950s. The local government base of which we are so rightly proud was built and in the years ahead we can ensure that we remain a force in our nation’s political life.

* David is a member of Horsham and Crawley Liberal Democrats