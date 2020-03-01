The Voice

David Hughes

By | Sun 1st March 2020 - 7:31 am

We are very sad to have to report that David Hughes passed away suddenly yesterday at the meeting of the English Council, of which he was the Treasurer.

As stated on the party’s website, David was the current Chair of the Western Counties. He had also been a parliamentary candidate three times, and was a former chair of both the party’s candidates association and its national students’ organisation.

As Treasurer, David also Chaired the English Finance and Administration Committee.

Our heartfelt sympathy go to his family, friends and colleagues.

A full tribute to David will be published later in the week.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Obituaries.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarTynan 1st Mar - 3:24am
    Without the 80 majority of course :)
  • User AvatarTynan 1st Mar - 3:20am
    As was Nick Clegg.
  • User AvatarTynan 1st Mar - 3:16am
    Britain, Brexit or otherwise, has never looked to the E.U. for authorisation to deploy it's armed forces, neither, in my opinion, should that situation ever...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 1st Mar - 2:17am
    John Peters, According to Wikipedia France had austerity until 2012, Germany in 2011, Italy until 2012 and Spain until 2014. I understand that Poland had...
  • User AvatarJoe Bourke 1st Mar - 12:43am
    The No-Fly Zone (NFZ) in Libya was established by a UN security council resolution as was the NFZ in Bosnia. The NFZ's in Iraq from...
  • User AvatarThomas 1st Mar - 12:10am
    John Litter - " I do agree with Keynesian demand management and investment led spending to partly tackle recessions and deficits. But Keynes did not...