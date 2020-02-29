Idlib – time for some Liberal guilt

Embed from Getty Images

Why do we forget about Syria so easily? The answer is probably that, most of the time, it does not matter to us. After all, Lloyd-George (a Liberal prime minister) shamefully agreed to the Anglo-French partition of the former Ottoman provinces into mandates in April 1920 and handed Syria over to France – even though this was not what most Syrians wanted. Since then, it hasn’t been our problem, has it?

After the Arab Spring reached Damascus in March 2011, the West assumed Bashar al Assad would soon be gone, and let Syrians think we would support them if they managed to throw him out. No formal promises were made – just hints – but Syrians looked to the West and some may have been encouraged to join those rising in rebellion as a result.

I remember how our party conference voted against military intervention after the chemicals weapon attack in August 2013. From talking to people who voted down the motion, “we’ll only risk making things worse” seemed to be the general view, despite the passionate urgings of our leadership. As someone who loves Syria and has some knowledge of the country, I wondered why we were worried about a few hundred deaths from chemicals. Well over a hundred thousand had already been slaughtered by the country’s army. The answer, of course, was that chemical weapons might one day be used against us – so we didn’t want Bashar al Assad to have them. But it was relatively OK for him to bomb his own people.

Then, of course, came the flow of refugees to Europe. Germany provided moral leadership, but would the UK and most of the rest of Europe step up? Not on your Nelly!

By late 2015 Russian aircraft were turning the tide in Assad’s favour. We cared about so-called ISIS. Members of our special forces were even involved alongside the Americans and the Kurdish dominated faction fighting them. ISIS (who we all know are repellent) mattered because they hate us and therefore are a threat. But we were concerning ourselves with the symptom, not the cause. I suspect most people in Britain forgot that the rising death toll was 95% due to the bombs and shells of Assad and his allies. They somehow assumed ISIS was responsible.

The next stage was the attrition of ISIS and the onward march of Assad’s forces against the moderate opposition. Now Assad controls two thirds of Syria. If he gains Idlib, hundreds of thousands more refugees will be corralled into new Gaza Strips along the Turkish border.

Isn’t it better to let Assad (and the Russians and Iranians) finish the rebels off? Mightn’t that just bring peace to Syria after nine years? Well, unfortunately, it’s not quite like that. Parts of Idlib are guerrilla country (it was the last redoubt of nationalist rebels against the French in 1920-1) and is, incidentally, an area of immense cultural significance. But subduing it would risk uniting rebels who remain there undetected with sleeper cells and disaffected groups elsewhere in the country, as Hasan Hasan has pointed out. At the same time, reports from Damascus indicate that life is getting worse again – not better. The currency has collapsed, food, electricity and water are often unavailable, and frustration with the Assad regime is mounting. His regime would be very weak indeed and would have to compromise if his foreign backers stopped playing their games.

What to do? We could begin by making clear that we support Turkey (our NATO ally) in Idlib. I wouldn’t trust Trump’s America. But the larger nations of Europe, the EU and the UK should be jointly trying to formulate a policy to deal with the causes as well as the symptoms of the Syrian tragedy. There is little sign of that as yet. All Brexit Britain (I beg your pardon – I mean the stunning, newly minted Global Britain, of course) could do on its own is offer a sticking plaster to a patient who needs heart surgery.

* John McHugo is a member of the Lib Dem Foreign Affairs Advisory Group. He is a former chair of Lib Dem Friends of Palestine and is the author of A Concise History of Sunnis and Shi'is, Syria: A Recent History, and A Concise History of the Arabs.