Richard Whelan

Support requirements for disabled candidates with complex needs

By | Sat 29th February 2020 - 12:41 pm

While much has been made about the success the Liberal Democrats have had in getting more women and BAME activists approved and selected as Parliamentary Candidates in winnable seats, little, if any, progress has been made in the approval and selection of winnable Parliamentary Candidates with Disabilities who, because of the complex needs that many of them have, require a significant amount of support just to reach the same levels of attainment as their able-bodied counterparts.

From my own experience, as an approved candidate with a physical disability, part of the problem, I suspect, concerns the lingering worries that persist among many local party members over whether a person with a physical disability, like myself, could carry out the duties that would be expected of them as a Parliamentary Candidate, and later MP, should they get elected at the subsequent General Election.

These worries are only natural, especially if a local party has never had such a candidate stand for them before.  What though has to be realised is that any support will depend on the duties that a particular local party will expect that candidate to perform, which will only become apparent once they have been selected, and an agreed campaign plan has been formulated, that sets out their role and their relationship to the other roles on their campaign team.

The issue here is how any campaign support that a disabled candidate might need to assist them with their campaign interacts with their general personal care needs, and how the transition from just being a candidate, to becoming an MP if they win on Election Night, is managed.  This is an area that doesn’t have to be thought of for the other diversity groups within the party.  But it is an area that not only has to be thought of when it comes to potential candidates with a physical disability, it actively has to be considered in the form of making contingency plans, perhaps years in advance, for the day when a disabled candidate becomes an MP and their role changes literally overnight.

I recognise that the Liberal Democrats do not have the expertise when it comes to assessing a disabled candidate’s individual support needs and then ensuring that those support needs are met.  And nor should they.  That is not their role.  What they do need to do though is to be clear with any disabled candidate that they have selected what they expect of them as a candidate, their role and responsibilities, and then work with both the candidate and outside agencies, like the candidate’s local Social Services Department, to ensure that they get the help they need to carry out their duties effectively, and how the transition to becoming an MP will be managed in circumstances when they do win on Election Night.

This is a very complex process but if a Campaign for Disability Equality is established within the party, that firstly helps disabled activists get approved and selected in winnable seats, and then works with that disabled candidate and their local Social Services Department to get them the support they will need to carry out their duties effectively, I see no reason why any disabled activist cannot succeed in being a Parliamentary Candidate and getting elected to Parliament.

 

* Richard Whelan is a member in Newcastle under Lyme, Chair of the West Midlands Equalities and Diversity Committee and was the Parliamentary Candidate for North Warwickshire at the 2019 General Election.

