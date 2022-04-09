Save the date: Two events to remember Erlend on 23 May

News reaches us via Ed Fordham of two memorial events for party legend Erlend Watson, who sadly passed away on 25th January.

Memorial Service for George Erlend Watson (in two parts)

Memorial Service (1)

3pm on Monday 23rd May 2022

St Olav’s, The Norweigian Church and Seaman’s Mission

1 St Olav Square, Albion Street, Rotherhithe, London. SE16 7JB

Memorial Glee Club (2)

5.30pm also on Monday 23rd May 2022

National Liberal Club,

1 Whitehall Place, Westminster, London, SW1A 2HE

(the formal proceedings will be over by 6.30pm)

Donations in aid of The Royal Papworth Hospital Charity, Cambridge.

To reserve a place and receive your ticket(s) please email [email protected] giving your name and indicating if you are attending, part 1, part 2 or both.

For those who are unable to attend, we hope to have arrangements to either stream or record and a means whereby messages and sentiments can be passed to Erlend’s family. Details of this will follow.