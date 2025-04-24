Say hello to the Groper’s Charter

In delivering the Supreme Court’s ruling last week, Lord Hodge went to great lengths to stress that it should not be portrayed as a victory for one side over the other, and that the rights of trans people remained protected under both the ‘gender reassignment’ and ‘perceived gender’ clauses of the Equality Act. He urged caution.

It’s a shame that nobody listened to him.

One of the first things I was taught in the first week of my archaeology and ancient history degree in 2006, was that it is impossible to accurately sex a human skeleton due to the chaotic and often contradictory combination of genetic, epigenetic, endocrine, physical and neurophysical factors that go into it, few of which survive very long – for instance, one thing that stayed with me was that up to 8% of the population have chromosomes inconsistent with their gender, and there are XY women who have given birth, and XX men who have fathered children. (This, incidentally, is why the IOC stopped doing chromosome testing of athletes in the 1990s, and why chromosome testing is not done in schools, because halfway through your Biology GCSE is really not the time to find that out.) The overlap between the ranges of typically male and female builds, proportions, skeletons, etc., is too broad to give any certainty either, particularly when one considers how many people were doing physical labour in historical times.

The scientific implications of attempting to define sex biologically aside, a very real practical consequence of doing so is coming down the rails towards us. Within hours of the ruling, the British Transport Police announced that trans passengers would now be strip-searched by officers of their sex as registered at birth, rather than of their destination sex. This was met with celebration from some, and much consternation from elsewhere. Our own MP Tom Gordon has now written to the BTP to seek urgent clarification on the legality and presumption of this change.

But there’s a more insidious implication, and it’s lurking behind the ruling as a whole.

I have a colleague; let’s call her Sally. Sally is a butch lesbian who, a few times a year, gets misgendered in the loos, even though she’s a cis woman and a mother. If Sally was pulled up by the BTP, and the officer happened to be one of the few people every year who assume she’s a man, or trans, how would Sally prove she’s not? If she actually was trans, and had a GRC, then that would have changed her sex “for all purposes” (quoting the legislation), including on her birth certificate – so no official documentation can be relied on to prove “biological” sex. Her chromosomes, for the reasons stated above, aren’t ironclad either. Even physical inspection might be insufficient, if again she actually was trans and had had surgery. (and come to think of it, how would a mastectomy look different to top surgery?) A test for gametes would only work if Sally was both cis and had the ovaries that many women are either born without or no longer have for various reasons – and would be impossible to do quickly, such as to determine who was going to search her, or, hypothecating the implications out a bit, which loo she might be allowed to use.

…and, whoops, we’re back in the territory of defining women by the very reproductive organs that generations of our sisters have been fighting to move beyond. If Sally was strip-searched by a male officer because they incorrectly believed her to be trans, and she felt violated by that, or actually was violated by an officer who was less pure than the driven snow, on the face of it she would have no recourse: the officers merely thought she was trans, so they were following policy. Case closed. No recourse – and open season for the Waynes Couzens of the world.

If you’re reading this and thinking this is all a bit hyperbolic, take a moment to have a think about how you would prove – actually prove, to their satisfaction – your “biological” sex to a skeptical, leering police officer, late at night, in a side room in a railway station, in a way that maintained your dignity. Do you regularly carry your birth certificate with you? Are you sure they’d believe it, if you did?

What swiftly becomes clear is that any attempt to actually enforce or police any definition of “biological” sex amounts to a Groper’s Charter: mandatory, probably demeaning, physical examinations either being required, or in this case, actively mandated, and almost all affecting women rather than men. Even a “papers, please” culture, where people (again, probably mostly women) need to provide documentation in order to be able to use appropriate facilities, can only be supported if such examinations are mandated as a way to police their enforcement.

There is a way out of this mess, of course. The British Supreme Court doesn’t work like the one in the US – ours can only interpret the will of Parliament, so the way out is for Parliament to express its will, clearly, in new legislation that maintains everyone’s dignity and meets our requirements under international law, which most of the proposals coming from the government and EHRC fail to – take a look at the data provisions of the UK GDPR, for instance.

Whether one supports the Supreme Court ruling or not, the practical implications of it, as things stand, should horrify us all – particularly those of us who believe that no-one should be enslaved by poverty, ignorance, or conformity.

* John Grout is a Lib Dem activist and lives in Reading.