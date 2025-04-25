Simon McGrath

Russia sanctions ten Lib Dem Parliamentarians

By | Fri 25th April 2025 - 10:04 am

The Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry have banned 6 peers and 15 MPs from entering the Russian Federation for:

Hostile statements and unfounded accusations coming from members of the UK Parliament, including public statements in favour of seizing Russian assets “immobilised” in Western jurisdictions

Lib Dems are very well represented on the list. Among the  peers are Lord Purvis and Baroness Smith (and Lord Alton, a cross bencher was a Liberal MP for 18 years ) and Russia has sanctioned no fewer than 8 of our MPs – Alistair Carmichael, Chris Coghlan, Helen Maguire, James Maccleary, Mike Martin,  Manuela Perteghella, Cameron Thomas and Will Forster.

Alistair Carmichael said :

“In all honesty, I wasn’t expecting to travel there anytime soon,” he said.

“On one view, it’s nice to know they hear the criticism, even if they don’t like it.

“I wear this ban as a badge of honour.”

James MacCleary said on X :

and

Helen Maguire said on X :

A number of Lib Dem MPs have signed an Early Day Motion which condemns Russia and asks the House to  reaffirm  “its resolute commitment to support the defence of Ukraine with military, financial and humanitarian aid”

I believe we should be proud to see our MPs dominating this lit of those who have particularly offended Putin  – congratulations to them.

 

* Simon McGrath is a councillor in Wimbledon and Whip of the Lib Dem Group on Merton Council.

