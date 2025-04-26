Observations of an ex pat: The big split

The possibility of a “Big Split” between Europe and America has taken another giant leap forward with a take-it-or-leave-it Ukraine plan from President Trump.

In addition, there are dangers of widening chasms opening up between EU and European members of NATO.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and chief negotiator Steve Witkoff were expected in London this week for talks on Ukraine with key European leaders. But at the last minute they pulled out, saying that the president was tired of negotiations and demanded that all sides accept an agreement hammered out in Moscow between Witkoff and Putin.

The proposal on the table is basically a sell-out to Putin: International recognition of the annexation of Crimea; defacto control of Eastern Ukraine; Ukraine banned from NATO and the end of sanctions. Ukraine gets undefined “robust security guarantees” the return of small slice of the Kharkiv Oblast and undefined sum to rebuild the country. The US gets a minerals deal with Ukraine; operating rights for Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and increased cooperation with Russia, especially in the energy and industrial sectors.

Trump’s proposal makes no effort to uphold any principle of international law. It turns back the diplomatic clock to pay homage to the pre-war axiom might is right.

Vladimir Putin must be turning somersaults. If this proposal is accepted by Zelensky and his European backers the Russian president will have won. As German Chancellor said, if the Russian-American agreement goes ahead, Putin can say: “I can afford such aggression. I will prevail and I will achieve my goals.”

President Trump has threatened to “wash his hands” and move onto other foreign policy issues if his proposal is not accepted. But he has not defined his hand wash. Does it mean that he will stop all aid to Ukraine? That appears the most likely scenario as he illogically blames Volodomyr Zelensky for the war and the current failure of his peace efforts. If that is the case then the burden of defending Ukraine falls on ill-prepared and ill-equipped Europe. Europe and the UK are left with an unpalatable choice: Abandon their principles and stay with the US and let Putin win. Alternatively take the moral but riskier and expensive option of going it alone and continuing to back Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Politics requires a stiff dose of pragmatism. But it also needs a moral centre.

Countries such as Viktor Orban’s Hungary and Robert Fico’s Slovakia will almost certainly embrace the plan and undermine any efforts for a united EU front. They are charter members of the populist leaders’ club which now includes Trump.

The Baltic states—Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania—along with Poland and Romania will lead the pack in opposing the plan. They have a long and painful history with Russia. Do not underestimate the influence of Poland whose Prime Minister Donald Tusk has become a powerful voice in European circles.

Germany, France, Spain, the Netherlands and Italy are the big EU voices alongside the commission itself led by Ursula von der Leyen. So far they have been loud in their condemnation of Russia and supplied weapons and political support to Ukraine. But more than most EU members tend to the pragmatic as they have to consider wider international implications.

Then there is Britain. The UK was an early and strong supporter of Ukraine and the recent problems with the US has enabled London to revive some of its influence in Europe. And despite Brexit, the EU has remained Britain’s biggest trading partner. But at the same time, the UK’s strongest political, military and intelligence links are transatlantic.

Sir Keir Starmer has adamantly denied that he must choose between Brussels and Washington. He wants to be the bridge between America and Europe. In recent months he has been reasonably successful at doing just that. But with an increasingly mercurial Trump in the White House that bridge has become more of a dangerous tightrope.

Ukraine does not exist in a vacuum, and increasingly other factors are playing a major role in splitting America and Europe. There are Trump’s threats to the sovereignty of Canada and Greenland. And, of course, there are the tariffs.

April 2—or, as Trump says, “Liberation Day—saw the imposition of 20 percent tariffs on all EU goods and services and 25 percent on cars, aluminium and steel. The markets quickly crashed and Trump was forced to lower the all goods tariff to ten percent but for only 90 days to allow time for trade negotiations which usually take years.

Trump says he is looking forward to meeting European leaders at the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday. It will be a sombre occasion for more than one reason. The next opportunity for the American president to meet with his increasingly frustrated and angry allies will be at the NATO summit at The Hague on 24-26 June. This gathering will almost coincide with the end of the 90-day suspension of the higher tariffs.

* Tom Arms is foreign editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and author of “The Encyclopaedia of the Cold War” and “America Made in Britain".