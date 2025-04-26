The ridiculous war on headphone dodgers

The Liberal Democrats have recently announced a new policy. A policy that transforms the political landscape, changes our society for the better and inspire millions… enforce a legal fine of up to £1000 on people who play loud music on public transport. Of course, I’m being sarcastic and quite frankly this is embarrassing.

Now don’t get me wrong, I believe that our party has come up with the right approach on lots of the big issues of the day, but this policy is a stinker for many reasons. Firstly, let’s look at the morals of this policy. Yes, I think we can all agree that when we use public transport and a fellow passenger plays loud music, it is annoying. Very annoying. However, this policy goes way too far.

As I referred to in my previous op-ed on Lib Dem Voice, My Journey from Socialism to Liberalism, I called for our party to go back to our core principle of freedom. Yes, so called ‘headphone dodgers’ may be irritating (to say the least) but they are in a public space. Whether we like it or not, they shouldn’t have to face the consequences of the law. Another reason why this policy is so bizarre, as referred to in the BBC article, is that people are already prohibited from playing loud music on public transport. So, this policy already feels redundant.

Let’s also look at the justifications made by our party. The BBC article also refers to a poll that are party created on this ‘issue’. 38% of respondents said that they have experienced other people playing loud music on public transport ‘often or sometimes’. I don’t want to point out the obvious but that is less than half. Our Home Affairs Spokeswoman, Lisa Smart said “Everyone deserves to feel safe and respected on public transport”. While I agree with that blanket statement, I would never say that I have felt unsafe when another passenger has played loud music on public transport.

This ludicrous policy also begs another question… how would this be enforced? I imagine there would be individuals who would use their right to appeal, only then adding to court backlogs that this country already faces. Surely, the state has more pressing matters at hand like shoplifting and other impactful anti-social behaviour’s than people who could, to be kind, just turn the volume down a little bit.

This is the nanny-state on steroids. This policy has been announced in the wake of the debate on the Bus Service Bill in parliament. Without major support from Labour, this policy will never happen anyway. Whilst this idea will never come to reality, this policy has made news. Why? Is it because of its boldness? Yes, but is it more because of its bizarre randomness? Absolutely.

This goes to a wider point. To win further support, more independent voters need to take us seriously. Whilst we could have a good set of elections coming up next week (hopefully I’ll be able to publish some overall predictions before then) when that next general election happens, people need to know that not only could we make a change to British politics but that we seem sensible and credible. Whilst I argue that we have those attributes, others will see policies like this (and the various stunts from Sir Ed Davey) and say that we are just a bit silly. A bit silly, in a world of danger and uncertainty.

Whilst Labour have become unpopular, they are still polling higher than most parties in the UK. Why is this? In my opinion, it is purely because the Prime Minister seems like a safe pair of hands in a time of many crises. He is not inspiring, he has already caused damage to the economy, small businesses and pensioners but he is sensible. After the turbulence of the Conservatives’ time in power, he brings a sense of calm. People want that.

So, when they see policies like this, it’s almost comical to the actual voter. They may ‘like’ the policy in its spirit, but would they go out to their polling station to vote for policies like this in a general election? No. It’s not inspiring, it’s not life changing, it’s not transformative. It’s a little quirky idea that tried to generate a headline. It’s achieved that but nothing more.

Let’s go back to the politics that has been working for us in recent years. Focusing on policies that voters feel most impassioned by, whether they are national or local. Whilst we have 72 fantastic MPs, let’s put them to good use. Don’t make them fight on gimmicks such as this.

* Jim Coupland is a member of the Liberal Democrats who joined us from the Labour Party. He describes himself as a "passionate Liberal".