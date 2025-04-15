My journey from Socialism to Liberalism

Embed from Getty Images

I have always been fascinated with politics and how the world works. Our history, our present and our future. How we co-exist in society. Being a young idealist, I first felt that the answers to the issues that we faced were through Socialism. I remember seeing Jeremy Corbyn’s rise to the leadership of the Labour Party, a weary looking man who somehow was able to connect to people of different generations and backgrounds. I was inspired. I joined the Labour Party in 2016, hoping for a better future.

Looking back at that time, I did see the world through a one-dimensional lens. Rich versus poor, the bourgeoisie versus the proletariat. Back then, when asked on how to solve the issues of the day, I would always resort to “just raise taxes on the rich”. It was the magical answer I had to any issue on the economy, never looking at the potential consequences that major tax rises could have to both businesses and workers.

Even after the end of Corbynism, I still held a deep affection for the ideals of that cause. I was passionate and obsessed about the fight for the many against the few, holding a personal confidence where I felt that was the fight of our time. That was until my phone woke me up in the middle of the night, a news notification informing me that Russia had launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. I turned on my TV and watched the news… I’ll never forget it. The first air raid sirens that screamed out into the streets of Kyiv. Whilst I was far away from the battlefields of Ukraine, I did feel this sense that the west was no longer safe.

We all know that Putin does not share the democratic values that we hold in the west but seeing Russia taking land on a massive scale, I could not help but think of the Ukrainians who would wake up to the horror of what was being taken from them. Their lives. Their loved ones. Their freedom.

All of this made me question the way I saw the world. Yes, of course, wealth inequality is a major problem that we face, and it must be resolved. But the question I started to ask myself was: What is the role of the government? A simple looking question that has a wide range of answers. Before, as a Socialist, I would have said that the role of the government should be to give people the control of the means of production. Now, as a Liberal, I believe the role of the government is to defend and expand the freedoms of the individual.

The war in Ukraine made me realise what was truly important. The exact freedoms that we all take for granted. Socialists and Conservatives ideologically battle the issues of the past. When I was a Socialist, I saw the world in the same way the likes of Karl Marx and Friedrich Engles did. They understood issues that the working classes faced at that time, but they were men who lived in a completely different set of circumstances than what we live in today. Workers now have much more protections and employment rights than what they did before. Conservatives aim to preserve a constant state of culture but what they miss in their arguments is that the only constant state is change.

Freedom for all. That is the cause worth fighting for and that is where I found my home in Liberalism. After a long time of personal reflection, I left the Labour Party for the Liberal Democrats. Recently joining, I see the fortunate problems that the party faces today. How do the Liberal Democrats continue their political success after the General Election?

When the average voter does think of our party right now, they likely picture Sir Ed Davey bungee jumping, paddle boarding and all the other stunts he’s pulled off. The average voter needs to know what we stand for, not just in policy, but in our vision for Britain. What a Liberal politician would do from Westminster to their local parish council. They know what Labour is doing, they know what the Conservatives have done, and they know what Reform would do.

When speaking to voters, we need to start with our why. Why we matter, why we are different from the other parties and what our purpose is as Liberals. From protecting our civil liberties, reaching out to international partners, devolving more powers to local communities and creating a fairer economic and political system; Liberals are here to defend and expand the freedoms of the individual.

* Jim Coupland is a member of the Liberal Democrats who joined us from the Labour Party. He describes himself as a "passionate Liberal".