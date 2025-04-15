Lib Dem led Councils shortlisted for top Award

The Local Authority publication the Municipal Journal has shortlisted a number of Lib Dem-led Councils for their ‘Local Authority of the Year Award’.

The Award recognises “councils who, through a collective effort, drive innovation and are delivering the best outcomes for their communities”. What is really striking is that, of the seven finalists, all but one are either Lib Dem-run or with Lib Dems involved in running the councils.

One finalist is the Lib Dem-run Council of Watford. Peter Taylor, the elected Mayor of Watford said :

Delighted that Watford Council has been nominated for another Council of the Year award! I am so grateful to our staff, members, residents, businesses and partners who work with us to make Watford a great place to live and do business.

Three of the finalists are in No Overall Control (NOC) but Lib Dem-led – Wokingham, Stockport and Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole. Two of the others – Burnley and Lancaster are NOC with Lib Dem Cabinet members.

The Leader of Wokingham Council, Councillor Stephen Conway said:

Following on from being rated one of the most efficient councils in the country in the Impower and Municipal Journal ‘Impower Index’ last year, this is another testament to our council.

I am delighted for our hard-working staff to be recognised in this way – of course, all that really matters is how we work for residents, but it is great that this independent and respected journal has shortlisted us in this way.

There are a number of other awards for which Lib Dems Councils or those in NOC, where we lead, are shortlisted :

Best Council Services Team – South Hams

Community Engagement – London Borough of Sutton

Digital Transformation – Westmorland and Furness

Innovation in Children’s and Adult Services – Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole

Innovation in Public Private Partnerships – Bath and North East Somerset

Leadership in Responding to the Climate Emergency – Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole

It’s a great tribute to our Lib Dem-led councils that so many are shortlisted – we will know who has won at the Awards Ceremony on June 20th.

* Simon McGrath is a councillor in Wimbledon and Whip of the Lib Dem Group on Merton Council.