Who is Afraid of Red, Yellow and Blue: AI art and Neo-Fascism

For being such keen environmentalists and anti-fascists, the Lib Dems need to be far more critical of generative AI than we currently are. But as opposed to talking about the obvious and well-known environmental damage that AI causes, I’d like to focus on the much less talked about the latter: AI art as the contemporary fascist aesthetic.

This should be glaringly apparent if we just take a short look at the people who are pro-AI art: from Trump and his administration using Ghibli-style AI images to publicise their illegal and inhumane deportations, to Elon Musk generating a drawing of a patriotic “Kekius Maximus”, his weird gamer Pepe frogsona, to fantasise about his non-existent video game street cred and prowess. They celebrate AI animation with terrible fluidity and consistency, “art” that they would immediately mock as “bad” if it were created by a human, and they routinely boast that AI will replace human artists (Stonetoss Comics, infamous neo-nazi).

People like them and their followers hail the technology as so-called “democratisation of art”, but typical of Trumpists, that is nothing but doublespeak. Akin to the Nazi Germany branding modern art as “degenerate art” in the 1920s, so are the neo-nazis of today trying to do the same with human art of all kinds. Only, instead of attacking certain forms of art as degenerate by appealing to a fictitious racial/national identity, artists today are antagonised as incompetent and expensive by appealing to the relentless pursuit for profit and disdain for everything else.

It is clear that the goal of these neo-nazis is not to make creating conventionally beautiful art easy for the masses but to devalue and ultimately erase the human element. They hate the idea of art as a form of expression; they actively despise the human process of creating art; they are the ones that, quite literally, Afraid of Red, Yellow and Blue.

The case against generative AI of today is much more consequential than your local artist losing out on a few quid. Instead, the billionaire neo-fascists are slowly pushing for the erosion of art, this time through the guise of monetary gain and increased efficiency. So, when Lib Dems who share so much of my values start unashamedly using AI like this (no hate to the Young Liberals, there are many more examples), it shakes me to my core. I thought we would know better, when in fact we are, as the Chinese proverb goes, those that fled 50 steps in the battlefield laughing at the cowardness of those that fled 100.

Go on Fiverr, commission a small artist, it won’t break the bank.

* rrakku wishes to remain anonymous but their identity has been verified by the LDV Editorial Team.