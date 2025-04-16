Politics must change

Now that the United States has abdicated from its position of leader and protector of the “free world” politicians of all parties are in agreement that ”the world has changed” and we must change with it. I believe that, looking backwards for half a century or so rather than just from the accession President Trump, and forward for another fifty years rather than to the next election, we need a fundamental shift in the political debate in at least the following areas.

Physical Standard of Living

For a least a century and a half there has been an assumption that each generation should enjoy a better material standard of living their parents. In our developed economies we must abandon his idea. Yes, there will be advances in medicine and other scientific areas, in arts, music and leisure pursuits, which improve our quality of life, but we already have the capability of affording everyone a decent material standard of living, provided we share more equitably.

Climate Change

We have to take this very seriously indeed: it is not just an optional add-on but must be central to our policies. The current Labour government seems to be prepared to postpone or even ditch policies to limit damage to the environment if they impede short run physical growth and employment. We need to find other ways of “ raising all boats” to an acceptable standard. Better sharing is the obvious one.

Inequality

It is now beyond question that the neoliberal bonanza of deregulation for private profit has not only failed to improve standards but also led to an unacceptable increase in inequality. The wealth has soared upwards rather than trickled down. Hence the “left behind” are legitimately indignant and understandably but unfortunately looking towards phoney “saviours” to wreck the system.

Participation

Elections at all levels have become competitive auctions of “what we can do for you” rather than what we can enable. This is true at both national and local levels , not least with the regard to the conferring of powers on executive mayors. We need policies to encourage participation and consultation in communities rather than hand powers to charismatic individuals in the hope that they will wave effective magic wands (or begging bowls to Whitehall and Westminster.)

Communications

Given the fantastic developments in this area in recent years we desperately need measure to control the flaunting of misinformation and “alternative facts,” and to ensure that provision of a balance of reasoned opinions based on generally accepted truths. This is not going to be easy. We also need to recognise that the communications revolution has hit what used to be called the “Third World” as well as the developed one. Substance farmers the world over know what luxury is available in some economies and want a share. We must recognise and accommodate this.

Internationalism

On 8th April on LDV a Jonathan Parry, amongst several other valuable insights, expressed the view that “Internationalism is the true patriotism.” We need to “Look Wide” ( the Senior Scout motto when I was one in the 1950s) and participate fully in the international organisations designed to create a fairer and preferably liberal world. And not, please as “leaders,” but just involved and effective partners.

So the “new politics” should be much more than how we can effectively defend ourselves against Russia, China and the (temporary?) idiocy of the USA, urgent as this may appear.

* Peter Wrigley is a member of Spen Valley Liberal Democrats and blogs as keynesianliberal.blogspot.com