Scotland 2070 Healthy | Wealthy | Wise

Visions of a possible future for a country usually come from politicians or, more often these days, from think-tanks. This book is a notable exception, its authors coming from backgrounds in the oil and gas industry, the defence sector, and nursing respectively. The authors deliberately set out to make their vision non-political; what they suggest could equally well be achieved in an independent Scotland, in a Scotland that is part of a Federal UK, or a Scotland that has its present devolved powers. Their vision instead is for a Scotland with a renewal of the spirit that characterised the Scottish Enlightenment.

After an introduction to their vision, they go into more detail in six areas: the economy, the environment, renewable energy, healthcare, research and development, and infrastructure; then sum up the synergies that actions in these areas could bring to a Scotland that wholeheartedly embraced them. They do not claim to have painted a complete picture of Scotland in two generations time, but rather a framework to which others can add.

Rather than try to summarise the whole book in a few hundred words, I am going to discuss just one chapter (Looking North) which illustrates their vision.

For centuries, Scotland has primarily looked South, East and West for its trade, but global warming will open up the Northern Sea Route, north of Russia, which cuts shipping times from countries like Japan, China and South Korea by several weeks compared with existing routes through the Straits of Malacca and the Suez Canal. When this will happen will depend on how fast we reduce our CO2 emissions but could be as early as 2040 if we reach the Paris 2 ºC targets and by 2065 even if the 1.5 ºC goal is achieved. A large natural harbour, like Scapa Flow, at the European end of this route could become a major container port, rivalling Rotterdam. Once here, the containers would be transferred to other container ships for distribution to Baltic and other Northern European countries.

What Scotland needs is people who can look at this vision and say ‘if this happens then I can do that’ and build the economic case for the vision.

Having been fulsome in my praise so far, I have one reservation; their treatment of the role of the arts is almost non-existent, with just a reference to Chinese nouveau riche tourists flooding Scotland and taking in the Edinburgh Festival as part of their Grand Tour. If lockdown has taught us one thing it is the value of content; the New York Metropolitan Opera was able to stream (free) a different opera every day from their extensive back catalogue, itself a result of decades of broadcasting to cinemas around the USA. The Edinburgh Festival has the cachet to attract audiences from across the world; why should they not be able to enjoy immersive performances in their own homes, as if they were in the Usher Hall; indeed why should not an Orcadian in Kirkwall be able to do likewise? The key is high-quality broadband everywhere, another part of their vision where they see Scotland as a ‘virtual city-state’.

With this one reservation, I would heartily recommend this book to all Scottish Liberal Democrats and in particular to their elected representatives.

Scotland 2070 Healthy | Wealthy | Wise, by Ian Godden, Dorothy Godden and Hilary Sillitto is published by College Productions.

* Laurence Cox has been a party member and activist since 1981. He was a local councillor for 10 years and served on the Pensions Working Party that created the Citizen's Pension policy in 2004.