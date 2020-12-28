Third extension for Welsh Pacer trains is a ‘disgrace’ say Welsh Lib Dems

These trains are on display in the National Rail Museum and Iran has ditched them, yet Welsh passengers will continue to use them daily.

Following the announcement today from the Department for Transport that Class 142 trains have been given their third dispensation in just over a year to continue in service, Welsh Liberal Democrats have called on Transport for Wales and Ken Skates to apologise to travellers across South Wales.

Pacer trains were built by British Rail in the early 1980s with a planned lifespan of 15-20 years. Following decades of under-investment in rolling stock, they were given extension after extension but were finally due to be disposed of last year as they did not meet disability regulations that came into force on 1 January 2020. Yet passengers in South Wales face many more months of travel on these unsuitable trains.

British Rail sold 12 pacer trains to Iran in 2001, where they served Tehran’s suburban lines continuing in service before being scrapped around 2005.

The Department for Transport has now given the Welsh Government its third extension in 2020 due to a failure to secure replacement stock.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Rodney Berman said: