Third extension for Welsh Pacer trains is a ‘disgrace’ say Welsh Lib Dems

These trains are on display in the National Rail Museum and Iran has ditched them, yet Welsh passengers will continue to use them daily.
Following the announcement today from the Department for Transport that Class 142 trains have been given their third dispensation in just over a year to continue in service, Welsh Liberal Democrats have called on Transport for Wales and Ken Skates to apologise to travellers across South Wales.
Pacer trains were built by British Rail in the early 1980s with a planned lifespan of 15-20 years. Following decades of under-investment in rolling stock, they were given extension after extension but were finally due to be disposed of last year as they did not meet disability regulations that came into force on 1 January 2020. Yet passengers in South Wales face many more months of travel on these unsuitable trains.
British Rail sold 12 pacer trains to Iran in 2001, where they served Tehran’s suburban lines continuing in service before being scrapped around 2005.
The Department for Transport has now given the Welsh Government its third extension in 2020 due to a failure to secure replacement stock.
Welsh Liberal Democrat Rodney Berman said:
The news that passengers will continue to travel on these dilapidated and unsuitable trains for many more months will be a blow to thousands of passengers who have been let down time and time again with the promise of replacement trains.
South Wales is now the only part of the UK and indeed the world where these pacer trains are in use. They are so old that one is currently on display at the National Rail Museum in York!
Before the COVID pandemic passengers were regularly complaining of overcrowding and the Welsh Government have had years to prepare for this yet are no closer to scrapping these trains once and for all.
Passengers are owed an apology.
Yes, it’s terrible they’re still running, but it’s not that simple.
Blaming the Welsh Government for this shows a distinct lack of understanding about the rail network in Wales, and is populist nonsense.
I seem to remember that the Welsh Liberal Democrat spokesperson (and former Coalition Minister at Westminster) Baroness Jenny Randerson who wrote on LDV back in 2015 : “What we will certainly not do, is to call for the Government to spend tens of billions of pounds to buy back the railways from the private sector.”.
Well, what else could you expect from a privatised railway company owned by a subsidiary of nationalised French and Spanish railway operators ?
It’s time Lib Dems sorted out just what they believe about the railways instead of loudly just opposing whatever happens to be a passing clapped out railway bandwagon at the time.
David,
It is a privatised company that will be effectively nationalised on 7 February, so I rather suspect that the Welsh Government aren’t entirely innocent here and, as they awarded the franchise in 2018, I also suspect that they specified the demise of the Pacers as part of that franchise award.
Odd thing, this devolution, isn’t it? You’d almost think that what Wales chooses to do is different to what Scotland does…
“What we will certainly not do, is to call for the Government to spend tens of billions of pounds to buy back the railways from the private sector.”
Anyone who says this doesn’t understand economics.
The process of Nationalisation is a simple asset swap. Govt stock is swapped for shares. It doesn’t cost anything. This is how the post war Labour Govt managed to nationalise the railways, plus a lot of other industries too, when many were saying the country was virtually bankrupt after WW2. That wasn’t true but there were economic problems.
Conversely the privatisation process doesn’t raise any extra spending money for Govt. The Govt doesn’t actually need spending money. It can spend what it likes subject to inflationary constraints.