The curious tale of a 5G mast in Bath

There was a curious, and rather unlikely piece, in the Guardian on Boxing Day, courtesy of that well-known friend of Liberal Democrats, Nick Cohen, suggesting that Liberal Democrat councillors in Bath had opposed a new 5G phone mast for reasons linked to the theory that 5G was responsible for occurrences most politely described as conspiracy theories.

Naturally, proper research was not involved, nor did he actually speak to anyone linked to the decision to refuse planning permission.

It always puzzles me that so many people, including Liberal Democrats, claim to be sceptical about our media, yet seem willing to believe unreservedly anything negative written about us, and this increasingly looks like one of those instances, as Cllr Dine Romero, Leader of Bath and North East Somerset Council, noted on Twitter yesterday;

It’s probably too much to ask Mr Cohen for comment, but he merely reminds us that, if you want unbiased reporting, you’re better off reading the overseas press…

