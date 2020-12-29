Mark Valladares

The curious tale of a 5G mast in Bath

By | Tue 29th December 2020 - 8:56 am

There was a curious, and rather unlikely piece, in the Guardian on Boxing Day, courtesy of that well-known friend of Liberal Democrats, Nick Cohen, suggesting that Liberal Democrat councillors in Bath had opposed a new 5G phone mast for reasons linked to the theory that 5G was responsible for occurrences most politely described as conspiracy theories.

Naturally, proper research was not involved, nor did he actually speak to anyone linked to the decision to refuse planning permission.

It always puzzles me that so many people, including Liberal Democrats, claim to be sceptical about our media, yet seem willing to believe unreservedly anything negative written about us, and this increasingly looks like one of those instances, as Cllr Dine Romero, Leader of Bath and North East Somerset Council, noted on Twitter yesterday;

It’s probably too much to ask Mr Cohen for comment, but he merely reminds us that, if you want unbiased reporting, you’re better off reading the overseas press…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice. His daily newspaper of choice is the Washington Post

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Peter Martin
    @ Katharine Pindar, "people can be prompted to recall that We Wuz Right all along." Right about what? That we did better in the EU than out in ...
  • Peter Martin
    @ Peter Davies, "Not by anyone who knows what our respective welfare policies are." Even within the Lib Dems, there can't be many! The main pr...
  • Peter Martin
    You've got to hand any prizes for quirkiness to Lib Dems. Here we are, just a few days away from totally leaving the EU and the issue being discussed is a few P...
  • Katharine Pindar
    David Evans. I don't think we can vote against the Deal, David, because a bad deal IS better than no deal, but we should abstain and point out the deficiencies ...
  • Roland
    This seems to be a non-issue... According to this article: Transport for Wales ra...