Liberal Democrat Voice’s most read posts in 2020 (part 2)

In September, our number 15 post saw us still debating what to do next in terms of Brexit, and ten of our former MEPs attempted to convince us that then was not the time to campaign to rejoin the European Union. Admittedly, that argument still rages to some extent, and there will be many Party members and supporters who are keen to start such a campaign as soon as possible, preferably yesterday.

Our 14th ranked post appeared in early January, whilst the pain of the General Election disappointment was still fresh, as my colleague, Paul Walter, picked up on the rumour that Jo Swinson was going to be offered a peerage. In truth, it was never very likely, given that the Liberal Democrats were, and still are, seen to be significantly over-represented in the Lords. Fifty-two appointments later, and with no Liberal Democrat nominated, it’s probably fair to say that, if you’re a Liberal Democrat who’d like to be in the Lords, you may have to wait a while, even though our numbers probably now reasonably reflect our support in the country.

Paul was also the author of the 13th most read piece, looking at what our MPs in 2015 went on to do or become. Perhaps it shouldn’t come as a surprise that many of those who didn’t make it to the Lords are still active in public service and community roles. Mind you, many of those in the Lords are active beyond Westminster anyway.

I’ve occasionally written on these pages about the issue of moderation and comment management, and our twelfth-ranked piece for the year highlights some of the difficulties and challenges that the particularly persistent offer to the Editorial Team. I am, I admit, intrigued that it received more than 3,000 individual hits…

And finally, for today at least, at number 11 saw Paul (again!) look at the relationship between COVID-19 and population density. It’s interesting to note that, whilst in the early stages, the link was a strong one, the rise in cases in more rural areas has perhaps suggested that compliance with the advice given is as strong an indicator.

