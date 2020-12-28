Mark Valladares

Liberal Democrat Voice’s most read posts in 2020 (part 1)

By | Mon 28th December 2020 - 1:05 pm

It’s the time of the year when a Day Editor is minded to look back at the year’s highlights and, given how interested some of our readers and contributors are in such things, I thought that I’d look at our data and see what drew most interest. Today, I start with numbers 16-20 (in reverse order, naturally)…

At number 20, the announcement of the findings of the General Election Review, courtesy of the Party President, Mark Pack. It was, in fairness, rather more hard hitting than some of its predecessors, but it was certainly time for some home truths…

There was a time when Liberal Democrat Voice was, how can I put it, a bit more edgy. At number 19, James Belchamber suggested that Nick Clegg be condemned for his work on behalf of Facebook. And, if truth be told, Facebook went on to have a less than entirely positive impact on international politics… Is the money really worth it, Nick?

And talking of Nicks, Nick Tyrone inspires a range of views, not all of them complementary. But, in this piece, which came in at number 18, we noted his view that Labour activists hate us. I admit, this comes as something of a surprise. No, of course it doesn’t.

Our Editor-in-Chief, Caron Lindsay, supported Layla Moran in the year’s leadership contest. In a piece which reached number 17 on our list, she wrote about how the Party needed to rally behind Ed and about the sort of messages needed to achieve success.

And finally, for today at least, at number 16, was a call to support one of the most interesting and controversial figures in recent Liberal Democrat history, Maajid Nawaz, courtesy of regular commenter but rare author, Lorenzo Cherin. It’s probably fair to say that Maajid is someone worth following, if only to see where he ends up…

Tomorrow, we’ll see what readers put in positions 15-11…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.

