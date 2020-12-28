An outgoing Regional Party President reflects…

As I come to the end of my six years as President of the Party in South East England I have been reflecting on lessons to be learnt from a time that has been particularly significant both for our Country and our Party. When I began we were in Government and as I leave the final arrangements for departing the EU are being confirmed. We have had four leaders during this period.

It has been a tumultuous time dominated by our relationship with the EU. As a committed European I now realise that people like me have to take a lot of responsibility for how the referendum turned out as I adopted the approach like many others of keeping my head down, not offering the strong reasons for remaining and hoping that the issue would go away. It is though worth noting that as the Supreme Court ruled the referendum result was non-binding and twenty nine million people either voted to remain or did not express an opinion. It would nevertheless, because of the way the referendum was presented, have been very difficult immediately after the vote for parliamentarians to reject the outcome.

The time moved on though and people felt that they could be more brave about trying to reverse the decision. We like Labour, who probably had more excuses, did of course handle the opportunity for remaining ineptly. Even so the 2019 General Election produced an absolute majority of votes for parties that either advocated remaining or having a second referendum.

This brings me to the issue that has increasingly become the key factor for me in all of this and that is the continuance of an electoral system where there is little correlation between the votes cast in Westminster elections and the seats gained. In South East England in 2019 we got 18% of the vote and one seat out of the 84. If the votes cast had been reflected in the number of seats taken we would have ended up with 15 in this Region alone.

We should not necessarily adopt the same approach as the citizens of Belarus in relation to ‘rigged’ elections, although you have to admire them for it; but if we are to have real success in pursuing our liberal values we must make electoral reform and indeed devolution major planks of our policy and political aims. It is after all an issue of fairness.

* Jamie Sharpley is the outgoing President of the South East England Liberal Democrats.