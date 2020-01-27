Nick Tyrone: “What the Lib Dems keep failing to understand about the Labour Party” ****WARNING: CONTAINS ORANGE BOOK MENTION****

On his website, writer Nick Tyrone has written a typically astute and pithy article which cuts to the heart of the relationship of the Liberal Democrats to the Labour party:
What I’m trying to say here, Liberal Democrats, in a long winded way, is this: Labour people hate you. They really hate you. And the hatred runs deep and dark. They don’t want to form some “progressive alliance” with you. They want to destroy your party. And once you understand the Labour mindset, that goal seems totally rational. If you think the Labour Party is the source of all good, the one true faith, the only way to salvation, why would you want the Lib Dems to succeed?
Nick concludes that the available political space for the LibDems to move forward is “very Orange Book shaped”.
As usual Nick Tyrone make very good and sound reasoning. He is right, Labour hates us, and that is not going to move any time soon. Layla Moran appears not to understand this at all. Labour would love her to be leader, not so that they can offer an olive branch but rather that they can go on about fake e mails.
Brilliant article from Mr Tyrone. We keep trying to run after Labour, trying to befriend them, trying to be their mini-me. But all they want, is for us not to exist. There’s a bit cluelessness in the party regarding this matter, what Layla Moran said is a great example of that. This imaginary coalition or pact with Labour will never happen, it’s a symptom of heads-in-the-clouds in the party. We should stick to standing on our own two feet, and showing people there is an alternative to Labour and Conservative.
I know this is an old hat argument but the Lib Dems seem incapable of deciding who their principal political enemy is. I have always believed that the Tories are the enemy and so everything should be done to try and reduce the Tory vote. This was a failure yet again in December 2019. We all know that electoral reform will be the only way of achieving fair representation in Parliament. In the meantime, tactical voting will not succeed without the active participation of Labour.
The two big parties are still locked in a belief that the binary FPTP system will preserve their joint dominance of Parliament. In one way, they are right but this shared commitment is, in reality, to the superior advantage of the Tories. Labour has only one 8 general elections to the Tories 20 over the last hundred years! Labour has to be persuaded that their long term interests lie in electoral reform and the consequent more collaborative politics implied by a proportional representation system.
Finding an “Orange Book shaped” niche is not what we’re about. Labour hate us because on certain issues, we’re trying to occupy ‘their’ political space – that does not mean we should run, tail between legs, in a Tory direction, because they hate us too. OK, Tories will be polite about it and worked with us in coalition, but that was simply for convenience, and look how they rewarded us for our efforts. No, we fight for liberty and social justice, and will take on all comers for that space.
There is a very good reason why Labour have spent the last 120 Years trying to destroy The Liberal Tradition in Britain : they think they have the best Ideas/Values, thats why they are a Party. That sounds perfectly reasonable to me.
The question is : why dont We have the same sort of belief in Our Values ?
Are We a Party or just a sort of Think Tank that comes up with Good Ideas for the Real Parties to take up ?
I have argued for Us to build an Alliance with The Greens in England & Wales because I think the two Parties have enough in common & because (I hope) they have given up the idea of replacing us. Neither apply to Labour.