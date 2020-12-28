The latest peerage announcements are yet more evidence that the system is broken

Sometimes you just have to call a spade a spade. And, in the case of this government, that means we need to be much more direct in tackling a problem at the heart of our democracy: corruption.

I write not as a conspiracy theorist wearing a tin foil hat, frantically scrolling through obscure online message boards and Facebook groups. My observations are made as a liberal who is fed up of the broken system that governs our country.

The appointment of sixteen more unelected lawmakers to our bloated parliament might be enough to prompt anger, but there’s more. The Prime Minister has brazenly overruled independent advice and given a life peerage to a Conservative party donor.

He’s not just a donor, he’s a man who has given several million to the party and previously had to quit as its treasurer. Boris Johnson has, of course, rightly pointed out that an internal Conservative party investigation found no wrongdoing…

The extraordinary decision comes after a year in which the Conservatives relaxed rules on government procurement then gave their supporters a fast track to contracts worth billions of pounds.

Examples of those given contracts include a Conservative councillor and a cabinet minister’s local pub landlord. Companies and individuals with direct links to government were reportedly ten times more likely to get a contract. It really is so barmy that you couldn’t make it up. And it’s also brazenly corrupt.

Added to that, we have seen crucial roles in the COVID response given to Conservatives from the private sector – including the wife of a Conservative MP. The consequences have been clear for all to see.

And if the inner circle of Downing Street is analysed, the web of interconnected families and friends becomes even murkier.

These are all signs of not just a broken system, but of a corrupt system in which your wealth, power and connections matter more than your talents, skills and ability to do the job.

Our party and its forerunners have fought for political reform and open, accountable government. Indeed, liberalism is at its best when it is holding power to account and questioning concentrations of power and wealth.

We all know that this year has been dominated by COVID and Brexit. However, when we look back we may also note that it was the year that the liberal democracy we want slid decisively further away from us.

As we look to the uncertainty of 2021, it’s not just important for us that we campaign on these issues but it’s important for the country too.

The system is broken and it’s corrupt: liberals need to make fixing the system and rooting out corruption a key part of our message to voters. If we don’t, then who will?

* Max Wilkinson is the Liberal Democrat parliamentary spokesperson for Cheltenham. He was the candidate at the 2019 general election and is a cabinet member on Cheltenham Borough Council.