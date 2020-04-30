Should we be taking population density into account when comparing countries on Covid-19?

May I first offer my sincere sympathy to all those who have been directly affected by Covid-19 through their own illness or through loss or illness of loved ones. This is a truly terrible illness and my heart goes out to all those who have suffered, as well as the many NHS, care and key workers who have put their life on the line to help others.

One of the horrible sides of the pandemic is that it is often reduced to slides of statistics. When reducing thousands of individual tragedies of people’s lives cut cruelly short to graphs, it is terribly superficial. So I apologise for writing a post about the numbers. Behind every fatality there is the story of a beloved human being leaving behind grieving loved ones.

I suspect it will be many years before the full picture of this pandemic and our (human beings’) handling of it becomes clear.

When comparing countries, it seems now that poor old Belgium is top of the list of Covid-19 death rates. (Originally it was the USA, based on sheer absolute figures, which was a bit bonkers given the size of the country).

However, even though it is many moons ago, I remember the odd school geography lesson telling us that the Low Countries have a very high population density. So, surely the disease is bound to spread more quickly when the population is much closer to each other.

There are many other comparative figures to consider, of course – not least different methods of number preparation and countries being on different points of the pandemic cycle. Of course, I do not mean to make any definitive statement with the following numbers (from last night’s update of Worldometer. Bear in mind that the UK figure, as of yesterday, includes deaths in all settings – not just hospitals).

All I mean to point out is that putting Belgium at the top of the list may not be entirely fair.

Currently the list ranked by deaths per million people looks like this:

However, when adding a column for deaths per million/population per square kilometre, the ranking looks like this:

Obviously, doing this sort of jiggery-pokery with the numbers is getting a little extreme, but it does provide a little context.

Sweden has had virtually the same death rate as Ireland, but its population density is much less. Ditto the USA compared to Switzerland.

Spain has had roughly the same death rate as Italy but Italy has more than twice the population density of Spain.

It’s a very rough comparison, intended just to provide a little context.

What such a comparison does not take into account is regionality. For example, in the USA, it would be probably better to look at individual states, such as New York, rather than roping in places like Wyoming into the density figures. I recommend the Financial Times’ free graphs, which are regular updated and take into account regions.

Again, I express my sympathy to all those affected by this disease and heartfelt thanks to all those who are risking their health, and that of their families, by working in this environment.

