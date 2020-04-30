Reforming capitalism: The need for popular ownership

In the wake of coronavirus, how should Liberal Democrats think about and approach capitalism?

For those on the left this pandemic is confirmation that capitalism has failed; without significant state assistance it lacks, we are told, the resilience to manage in times of crisis. As a result, socialists declare that the market must be restrained, tempered, and tamed. Crucially, however, it is the state which is to be charged with achieving this. We must, we are told, have more taxation and greater regulation as well as greater state spending.

In contrast, for those on the right this episode has confirmed that we need more, not less, of the Chicago school thinking that has dominated so much economic thought since the days of Thatcher and Reagan: we require, we are told, less taxation and fewer regulations.

Contrary to the above, Liberal Democrats should draw on our rich intellectual heritage and demand a new, reformed, and radical form of capitalism. The hallmark of such a vision should be one in which capital is much more widely owned than is currently the case and in which as many people as possible own capital.

Of course, such emancipatory ideals have long been a staple of liberalism and, as long ago as the nineteenth-century, liberals, like J.S. Mill, advocated greater peasant proprietorship, confident that the values of self-reliance, independence, and thrift would be nurtured when individuals owned their own capital, in this case land. Today, we must emphasise the need to transform the hierarchical power relations that exist within our society by spreading capital ownership so that everyone may become their very own capitalist; our vision should be a nation of marketeers.

Naturally, there would be much opposition to such popular ownership; our society is much more familiar with the language of private versus public ownership than it is with the notion of popular ownership. Labour’s reliance on maintaining a division between those who own, often substantial, capital and those who own very little, or even none, makes them unlikely to support such reforms, while for Conservatives such a challenge to the status quo would pose a threat to the owners of large capital whose interests they serve. Both parties are, after all, dedicated to serving sectional, vested interests, and not the public good; unlike the Liberal Democrats they are parties of class, not ideas.

However, for a small party, like the Liberal Democrats, possessing a distinctive narrative is a necessity. Indeed, it is the very lack of one which poses the greatest danger to our party’s future.

Policies to consider in bringing about the above might include greater employee ownership, more assistance for budding entrepreneurs, stronger anti-monopoly legislation, and an increased emphasis on helping individuals get on the property ladder. Finally, and while there has been much discussion of a universal basic income, an alternative might be a universal capital grant in which citizens receive a large, one-off, lump sum which they may do with as they please, such as purchasing property, investing in a business, or studying.

In putting forward a vision of popular ownership not only would Liberal Democrats be drawing on our liberal roots, and offering something unique to the electorate, but we would also be addressing the lack of financial security that many citizens, particularly in a post-coronavirus world, feel.

* Daniel Duggan is a Liberal Democrat Councillor in Gateshead