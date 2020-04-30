Daily View 2×2: 30 April 2020

2 big stories

So, will Matt Hancock reach his target of 100,000 tests today? And even if that capacity is reached, will they be carried out? It’s not looking terribly optimistic when even NHS Providers, which represents foundation trusts in England, dismisses the 100,000 target as a “red herring” that distracted from the failures of ministers.

Setting targets and missing them is bad enough, but setting meaningless, and possibly even misdirected ones, and msssing them anyway, seems to be the story of this Government’s handling of the crisis.

It’s a sign of the general uselessness of the British print media that, for a sense of how businesses in a local community are struggling to survive, the Washington Post offers something far more useful than most of our hometown newspapers.

In this piece, Christine Spolar talks to business owners in Exmouth Market, opposite the Mount Pleasant sorting office in inner London, and examines the sort of support that they might be entitled to.

2 social media posts

I should thank my cousin Kim for bringing this to my attention. The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, has attracted some attention for her responses to a series of challenges, and in this blog post, a New Zealand blogger addresses the failure of the National Party, the official Opposition, to give her any real credit for her successes. Warning – some of the language is a bit salty.

You might not immediately connect the House of Lords and You Tube, but yesterday’s proceedings in the Upper House have been published on YouTube. It’s almost mesmeric…