How the health crisis could help advance our society’s wellbeing

Everyone can recall the bitter divisions in our society last year. Families were split about Brexit; friends chose which friends to talk to, there was rage and blame ringing across the airwaves and on social media, while In the House of Commons, the MPs tried and tried again without success to reach agreement on whether, when or how to leave the EU.

But this spring the bitterness is gone. That isn’t because of general weary resignation that Brexit is settled. It’s because in facing the pandemic disease to which we are all susceptible millions of us are pulling together in facing up to it. We have surrendered civil liberties, altered our lifestyles, closed businesses, foregone sociable pleasures and knuckled down to hard work or to the new challenge of staying mostly at home. Nobody is pleased about it, but we are generally united in our feelings about its inevitability. Where will this newfound unity, which is so reminiscent of what we understand happened in the two World Wars, take us next?

In Radio 4’s Any Questions programme last Friday night, the Tory member of the panel spoke of ‘transformational change’ to come, which he expected to be led by the present government. Certainly, the current economic policy of the government shreds the small-state approach expected of the Tories, with the multiple handouts authorised by Chancellor Rishi Sunak. A Tory chancellor is paying 80% of the wages of thousands of workers! and harmony reigns, with the opposition parties including our own generally supportive of the strategy, though critical of its shortcomings. What can the Liberal Democrats do in future other than encourage the government to continue their newfound practice, even if it isn’t rooted in principle, of providing financial support to struggling companies and employees and the self-employed?

The answer for us is undoubtedly to look further ahead and more deeply. Look at the underlying problems of our society and the challenges to come, and demand the transformational changes which will indeed be needed, but which it is not in the Tory DNA to wish for. Just as the Liberal William Beveridge described during World War Two what he saw as the continuing evils of his time and proposed the great reforms that led to the National Health Service and social insurance, so should we now propose the radical changes that are needed to address the equivalent great ills of our time. They are: poverty and inequality, inadequate health and social care, failings of education and training, rising unemployment and lack of sufficient homes, plus the huge problems of climate change. We should demand a new social contract between government and people, with our expectations of the government to be matched with the co-operation and creativity of the people. In a second article, I will suggest some specific changes and remedies we should demand, and ask everyone to contribute their thoughts on this.

The welfare state was created as the result of the social cohesion arising from the devastation and sorrows of the Second World War. This war on the virus which has brought us together can be similarly utilised by our party, give us the distinctive voice we need, and above all to further our country’s wellbeing.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.