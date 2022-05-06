Scotland’s results – a story of Lib Dem GAINS

There has been very encouraging news from Scotland this morning, with several gains to report.

So far we are up 4 seats in Edinburgh.

Sanne Djikstra-Downie wins in Forth ward in Edinburgh:

Scottish Lib Dems GAIN Forth, topping the poll. Congratulations to Councillor Sanne Dijkstra-Downie! pic.twitter.com/RC54VZmRQL — Scottish Lib Dems (@scotlibdems) May 6, 2022

Longstanding councillor Dobbie Aldridge is joined by Ed Thornley in Drum Brae/Gyle.

It was pretty audacious to put up 3 candidates in a 4 member ward, even if in 2017 Kevin Lang won with the highest ever vote of any councillor in Scotland. But it paid off and Kevin and his sister Louise Young are now joined by Lewis Younie who takes a seat from the Tories.

And we get two in the three member ward of Corstorphine/Murrayfield with two new councillors, Al Beal and Euan Davidson.

In Dunfermline, Aude Boubaker-Calder regained the Dunfermline Central and Crossford ward. She had come so close in a by-election in 2019, losing out by a handful of votes. Her husband James regained his Dunfermline South seat and they both topped the poll.

In the Highlands, we’ve gained one Councillor, David Gregg, in Inverness and Molly Nolan, who put up a strong fight in Caithness and Ross in last year’s Scottish Parliament elections wins in the Cromarty Firth ward.

We’ve gained a seat in Dundee. Daniel Coleman, who lost out narrowly in 2017 won in Strathmartine ward.

And in the Borders, Hannah Steel, granddaughter of David, wins in Galashiels.

We also gained Claire MacLaren in Perth and Kinross.

West Lothian Council gets its first ever Liberal Democrat. Linlithgow bookshop owner and it’s a bloody marvellous bookshop) Sally Pattle took the third seat in a three member ward from the Tories.

Another gain in South Lanarkshire as Norman Rae joins veteran Councillor Robert Brown. Sadly Paul McGarry just missed out in East Kilbride.

One sad result is that Ben Lawrie, our fantastic young councillor in Angus and spokesperson for tackling the Drugs Death emergency, lost his seat to Labour.

We’ll keep updating the post as the afternoon goes on.