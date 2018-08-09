Caron Lindsay

Scottish Conference to debate faith schools

By | Thu 9th August 2018 - 10:55 am

The agenda for Scottish Conference in Dunfermline on 8th September has been published.

The party leadership will want the headlines to be about the motion on education which aims to improve teachers’ pay and working conditions and reward those who take on the most challenging jobs or go to the furthest flung areas of Scotland.

It may well be overshadowed by the debate on faith schools. Or rather a motion which calls for “a single, secular model of state-funded education.” We can expect some amendments for that one, which is the most controversial motion on the agenda. I hope that we can have as good a quality of debate as we had in York last year on the English motion.

Two motions ask for support for little understood and debilitating conditions, ADHD and ME.

Another motion calls for an overhaul of the way we finance public infrastructure projects but doesn’t really suggest a sustainable alternative.

There will be Willie Rennie’s keynote speech too.

It’s quite unusual for Scottish Conference to take place before Federal Conference. A by-election in the nearby ward of Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay will take place two days before. Let’s hope we have something to celebrate. Lib Dem Callum Hawthorne has been running an energetic campaign for some time now.

If you haven’t already registered for Scottish Conference, you can do so here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

2 Comments

  • Lorenzo Cherin 9th Aug '18 - 2:21pm

    I agree with David, these ideas put to national or regional conferences are about things which should be policy for local authority areas, the imposition of one size fits all is not Liberalism it is national statism, and I would say socialism, but for the analogy not being pleasant.

    Conscience votes for matters relating to faith, life, abortion, etc, by parliamentary or council members, not party members, are the Liberal thing we should back, the party is going the way of the Democrats, “progressive” whatever that is, not Liberal.

