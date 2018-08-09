LibLink: Layla Moran: The lessons that need learning so teachers are less stressed

Teachers in England are in the middle of their Summer holiday as the Scottish schools prepare to go back next week.

Former teacher and Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Layla Moran has written for the Yorkshire Post about how to alleviate the stress that teachers are facing in their jobs:

She knows that being a teacher is absorbing and that you are often required to go above and beyond to excel at your job. However, there are extra stresses in the system that shouldn’t be there:

But it is something else altogether when the reasons you find yourself working later and later every night, arriving at work earlier each morning or coming in regularly during your holiday, has nothing to do with genuinely supporting pupils learning. When your work life balance is becoming more and more distorted, you start to have trouble sleeping (which many teachers report) and to top it all off, the public sector pay freeze means you have seen your wages effectively being cut year after year. Is it any wonder that more and more dedicated professionals are being pushed to breaking point, and that we have a crisis in teacher recruitment and retention?

So what would Layla do about it?

First of all, reduce the number of high-pressure assessments as “it places undue pressure on both teachers and pupils and distracts from the delivery of high quality teaching.”

Secondly, so long, OFSTED

We should abolish Ofsted and replace it with a system of school inspections which doesn’t reduce schools and teachers to simply ‘passing’ or ‘failing’. Inspections, when they occur, should look in the round at the culture of a school. That includes how well the school supports the wellbeing of teachers and pupils. Where schools are struggling they should be supported to improve, not simply written off.

And league tables can go too:

The toxic culture of competition between schools as they vie for a better ranking than their neighbours, based on a narrow set of criteria, takes valuable focus away from quality teaching, learning and pastoral care.

She looks at what we should be teaching children to do:

What we instead need to do is create an education that provides a real measure of children’s creativity, depth of understanding, and ability to work as a team. These are the attributes which will be just as vital (if not more so), for the future careers our young people are preparing for.

