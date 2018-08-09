LibLink: Layla Moran: The lessons that need learning so teachers are less stressed

Teachers in England are in the middle of their Summer holiday as the Scottish schools prepare to go back next week.
Former teacher and Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Layla Moran has written for the Yorkshire Post about how to alleviate the stress that teachers are facing in their jobs:
She knows that being a teacher is absorbing and that you are often required to go above and beyond to excel at your job. However, there are extra stresses in the system that shouldn’t be there:
But it is something else altogether when the reasons you find yourself working later and later every night, arriving at work earlier each morning or coming in regularly during your holiday, has nothing to do with genuinely supporting pupils learning. When your work life balance is becoming more and more distorted, you start to have trouble sleeping (which many teachers report) and to top it all off, the public sector pay freeze means you have seen your wages effectively being cut year after year. Is it any wonder that more and more dedicated professionals are being pushed to breaking point, and that we have a crisis in teacher recruitment and retention?
So what would Layla do about it?
First of all, reduce the number of high-pressure assessments as “it places undue pressure on both teachers and pupils and distracts from the delivery of high quality teaching.”
Secondly, so long, OFSTED
We should abolish Ofsted and replace it with a system of school inspections which doesn’t reduce schools and teachers to simply ‘passing’ or ‘failing’. Inspections, when they occur, should look in the round at the culture of a school. That includes how well the school supports the wellbeing of teachers and pupils. Where schools are struggling they should be supported to improve, not simply written off.
And league tables can go too:
The toxic culture of competition between schools as they vie for a better ranking than their neighbours, based on a narrow set of criteria, takes valuable focus away from quality teaching, learning and pastoral care.
She looks at what we should be teaching children to do:
What we instead need to do is create an education that provides a real measure of children’s creativity, depth of understanding, and ability to work as a team. These are the attributes which will be just as vital (if not more so), for the future careers our young people are preparing for.
You can read the whole article here.
* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.
At the risk of repeating myself, here are a few things we could do to get the education service we need:
*Bring all academies and Free Schools back into the LEA family
*Make all national assessment tests diagnostic ONLY
*Abolish the charitable status of all independent schools
*Abolish selection at 11 plus (and phase out the remaining grammar schools)
*Reduce the number of core subjects in the National Curriculum to English and Maths
*Give vocational education parity of esteem with academic education
*Replace OFSTED with LEA controlled inspections
*Any ‘league tables’ should assess only the ‘value added’ element
*More effective support for schools in dealing with ‘challenging’ students AND parents
*No student should be allowed to move from Primary to Secondary Education unless they have reached a specified level of literacy and numeracy
I could offer more; but that will do for starters. Let battle commence!
“Three cheers for Mr Marriott, School,………. Hip, hip, hip…………..”‘
Well said, John, good stuff. Definitely an A.
Only hope Layla is listening and taking note – (tho’ I’m a bit wobbly on your very last one on social grounds – otherwise would have been an A+).
Judging Ofsted by its own criteria it is obviously unsatisfactory and has wasted a lot of public money.
Ofsted has existed for over a quarter of a century, more than long enough for whatever benefits it was supposed to have had to be obvious. What is obvious is that it has not produced whatever educational benefits were intended. In fact the more cynically disposed might doubt that educational benefits were intended and that the aims were more ideological than educational. Experience of teachers across the country has shown that Ofsted has directly contributed to an unpleasant bullying culture in the senior management of schools and collages.
I have had some contact with Finnish teachers and education inspectors; the difference is stark: in Finnish education there is a strong emphasis on trust, respect and collaboration, together with quality training. I think the results speak for themselves.
Layla Moran is very right to target the assessments: there should be a direct benefit for anyone who is asked to take a test; with SATS this has not been the case.
I’d love to see the party adopt something as radical and clear as the suggestions from John above.
Like David, I broadly agree with all of the points (though perhaps have reservations about only two core subjects in the National Curriculum).
Layla Moran’s article, in contrast, seems relatively woolly, empathising with some of the problems faced by schools and teachers (though ignoring any part Coalition government might have played in that) and offering warm words about a nicer inspection regime and less measurable forms of learning. Hopefully it marks progress by the party towards the sort of detailed proposals that John highlights.
Though I won’t hold my breath on “Abolish selection at 11 plus (and phase out the remaining grammar schools)” since the party’s position seems very much to face both ways on grammar schools, staunchly favouring the status quo, despite a conference vote in 2016 to call on “the government to abandon the selection by ability and social separation of young people, into different schools”.