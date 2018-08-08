Boris Johnson, bypassing the social taboos

Normally I would say focus on the policy, not the presenter of the policy, but every rule should have its exceptions, and, in this case, Boris Johnson is very much an exception. His carefully constructed persona enables him to bypass the critical faculties and hit the base instincts that society is created to taboo.

When one thinks of Boris Johnson, it is very easy to think of the irreverent comedy of the Pythons, replacing the ministry of funny walks with the ministry for ruffled hair, or imagining Joe Johnson screaming ‘He’s not the messiah, he’s a very naughty boy.’. The problem is that Boris knows that and he plays to it. His character is equally well crafted as those created by the Pythons, honed over many years and designed to work on many levels.

His latest statement on the wearing of the Burka is being seen as ‘Boris being Boris’, and it’s hard to argue against that, but let’s be clear even that phrase works on many levels. There is Boris the clown but, in his comedy, there is a much darker comedy cleverly concealed. He may not at first glance appear to have the dark edge of ‘The League of Gentlemen’ or ‘Murder Most Horrid’, but that cruelty is in there and very close to the surface.

This is not about causing offence, yes Boris appears to do that, but his comments don’t just cause offence and then fade away, they linger in mind and the heart turning offence to resentment and resentment to hatred in a carefully calculated script.

It is time to see this man for what he is. He is not a 1970’s comedian seeking to find the macabre and the peculiar and the downright odd and then combining that with the divisive language of the times, he is a scholar with the full understanding of the language he is using and the impact that it has on the people who hear it.

Boris Johnson is a skilled politician and wordsmith and should be respected as such. Once you respect that it is far easier to see him for what he is, a xenophobic, misogynistic Islamophobic toff who has no respect for anyone. Combine this with his constant vying for the leadership of his party and the premiership of his country and you start to see him without that Teflon veneer.

* Chair of Manchester Gorton Liberal Democrats, a member of the NW Regional Executive and the English Council and Vice President of LGBT+ Liberal Democrats