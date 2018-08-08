Boris Johnson, bypassing the social taboos

Normally I would say focus on the policy, not the presenter of the policy, but every rule should have its exceptions, and, in this case, Boris Johnson is very much an exception. His carefully constructed persona enables him to bypass the critical faculties and hit the base instincts that society is created to taboo.
When one thinks of Boris Johnson, it is very easy to think of the irreverent comedy of the Pythons, replacing the ministry of funny walks with the ministry for ruffled hair, or imagining Joe Johnson screaming ‘He’s not the messiah, he’s a very naughty boy.’. The problem is that Boris knows that and he plays to it. His character is equally well crafted as those created by the Pythons, honed over many years and designed to work on many levels.
His latest statement on the wearing of the Burka is being seen as ‘Boris being Boris’, and it’s hard to argue against that, but let’s be clear even that phrase works on many levels. There is Boris the clown but, in his comedy, there is a much darker comedy cleverly concealed. He may not at first glance appear to have the dark edge of ‘The League of Gentlemen’ or ‘Murder Most Horrid’, but that cruelty is in there and very close to the surface.
This is not about causing offence, yes Boris appears to do that, but his comments don’t just cause offence and then fade away, they linger in mind and the heart turning offence to resentment and resentment to hatred in a carefully calculated script.
It is time to see this man for what he is. He is not a 1970’s comedian seeking to find the macabre and the peculiar and the downright odd and then combining that with the divisive language of the times, he is a scholar with the full understanding of the language he is using and the impact that it has on the people who hear it.
Boris Johnson is a skilled politician and wordsmith and should be respected as such. Once you respect that it is far easier to see him for what he is, a xenophobic, misogynistic Islamophobic toff who has no respect for anyone. Combine this with his constant vying for the leadership of his party and the premiership of his country and you start to see him without that Teflon veneer.
* Chair of Manchester Gorton Liberal Democrats, a member of the NW Regional Executive and the English Council and Vice President of LGBT+ Liberal Democrats
The trouble is, if you try to ban a symbol you can turn it into a symbol of freedom.
He seems to resemble Sir Oswald Moseley in the way he uses minorities by referring to their different ways to inflame others for political gain. Let us hope he soon crashes to earth.
I believe the burqa is an offence to women’s equality; however, that is my personal feeling and, if a woman wishes to show her subservience to an archaic belief by wearing one, that is her business and not mine.
I would no more demand that she stop wearing that clothing than I would ask a nun to change hers.
Will he leave to Conservatives and join UKIP, in which case expect them to be polling 20 -25% in no time at all.
If he joins UKIP that is a horrible thought.
Yes he has honed his ‘ talents’over many years.I also note he published this just before going on holiday therefore not having to face the limelight. This results in him being able to judge the comments on what he has said and then give his answer accordingly.Yes Johnson NOT Boris is a very dangerous politician
I think it is a mistake to try to pin labels onto Johnson. He is not xenophobic, misogynistic or islamophobic (OK, he is a toff), but he is a man whose moral compass is solely determined by what he sees at any one time will be of greatest benefit to himself. The dog-whistle phrases are there to keep his prospective constituency – Conservative Party members – on board. Whether they get to be presented with him as one of the two leadership contenders chosen by the MPs when Theresa May is finally toppled probably depends on whether a sufficient number of MPs decide that he is the person best placed to save their seats at the next election. Unfortunately both Johnson and Trump have shown that boorishness, apparent stupidity, a lack of sexual morality, selfishness and incompetence are no longer, in these polarised days, a hindrance to electoral success.
Boris Johnson has learnt the lesson from his great idol Donald Trump. Just aim at your base. His opportunity to become conservative leader and prime minister has nothing to do with the large majority of the country. It is dependent on Conservative party members who appear to be clambering to support his ‘ straight talking’. I am saddened to see that politics in this country has fallen to such a low point My hope is that any move to position Johnson for the party leadership will lead to a dismembering of the Tories as hinted at by Dominic Grieve.
Boris Johnson ,UKIP and the EDL all in it together , A back to the future 1930s style alliance We really must pull out all the stops to expose how sinister some of these people really are.