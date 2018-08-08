Stephen Tall

How to enter the LibDemVoice Fantasy Football League 2018/19

LDV FANTASY FOOTBALLThe English Premier League kicks off this Friday and LibDemVoice has revived its Fantasy Football League to mark the occasion. So if you fancy pitting your soccer selection skills against 150 fellow party supporters, here’s your chance.

To enter all you have to do is click on this link. Simply register your details, pick your team, and away you go. If you need the joining code at any point, it’s 1729103-394948.

And for those who don’t feel they have the insider knowledge to compete, you can always choose the ‘auto-complete’ option so your team is picked for you – just imagine how smug you’ll then feel when you beat those of us who’ve slaved over our choices…

Good luck to all those who take part.

* Stephen was Editor (and Co-Editor) of Liberal Democrat Voice from 2007 to 2015, and writes at The Collected Stephen Tall.

