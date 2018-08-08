The dangers of the ‘people’s vote’

As the Chequers agreement and White Paper evince, the details of the interim package on offer are highly complicated. Submitting the terms and conditions of the Article 50 negotiations to a popular vote would be fraudulent. A referendum would be unlikely to elucidate the pros and cons of the Facilitated Customs Arrangement, the future of the City of London or the Irish backstop protocol. Rather, the hapless voter would face the same dilemma as vacillating parliamentarians – namely, a crude and invidious choice between the government’s Brexit deal and the cliff edge.

Ms. Miller & co make two gigantic misjudgments. The first is that, in the event of a referendum rejecting the Barnier package, the EU would be prepared to open up a new negotiation under Article 50 or to suspend Article 50 until the Brits sort themselves out. Having offered Cameron one new settlement for Britain in 2016 and May another in 2018, toleration of the British will be at an end. There will be no third negotiation. So what would be the referendum question? Moreover, on which side would Lib Dems be campaigning?

The second big mistake is to assume that the Remainers would ‘win’ the second referendum no matter the question. Opinion polls suggest that the outcome would be just as close as the first: certainly the assumption that Remain would win handsomely and settle the business of Britain’s place in Europe is an arrogant one, not supported by the facts.

I fear that the argument on the streets would be about nationalism, xenophobia, and democratic betrayal. The pound would tank. The fragile UK constitution would be put under further immense strain, with the certainty that parliament at Westminster would again emerge emasculated and its political parties split asunder. The nation would end up even more divided in terms of social class, generation, and province. A tight result, either way, could even pitch the country into a revolutionary situation.

The good news for the Brighton Conference is that there is now no time in any event to organise a referendum before 29 March. The EU leaders are readying themselves to confirm that they will not postpone Brexit merely to let the Brits indulge in another crazy referendum.

Liberal Democrats and Labour should accept the inevitable and either support or abstain on May’s package deal, taking what pleasure they can from the division of the Tory party. Once Brexit is done, serious negotiations for the association agreement will get underway. Then a new political party in Britain could organise itself to fight at the election in 2022 on the twin platform of Proportional Representation for the House of Commons and re-accession to the European Union. A modern European party for a modern European country, at last.

Andrew Duff is President of Eastern Region Liberal Democrats. He tweets @AndrewDuffEU