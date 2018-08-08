The dangers of the ‘people’s vote’

As the Chequers agreement and White Paper evince, the details of the interim package on offer are highly complicated. Submitting the terms and conditions of the Article 50 negotiations to a popular vote would be fraudulent. A referendum would be unlikely to elucidate the pros and cons of the Facilitated Customs Arrangement, the future of the City of London or the Irish backstop protocol. Rather, the hapless voter would face the same dilemma as vacillating parliamentarians – namely, a crude and invidious choice between the government’s Brexit deal and the cliff edge.
Ms. Miller & co make two gigantic misjudgments. The first is that, in the event of a referendum rejecting the Barnier package, the EU would be prepared to open up a new negotiation under Article 50 or to suspend Article 50 until the Brits sort themselves out. Having offered Cameron one new settlement for Britain in 2016 and May another in 2018, toleration of the British will be at an end. There will be no third negotiation. So what would be the referendum question? Moreover, on which side would Lib Dems be campaigning?
The second big mistake is to assume that the Remainers would ‘win’ the second referendum no matter the question. Opinion polls suggest that the outcome would be just as close as the first: certainly the assumption that Remain would win handsomely and settle the business of Britain’s place in Europe is an arrogant one, not supported by the facts.
I fear that the argument on the streets would be about nationalism, xenophobia, and democratic betrayal. The pound would tank. The fragile UK constitution would be put under further immense strain, with the certainty that parliament at Westminster would again emerge emasculated and its political parties split asunder. The nation would end up even more divided in terms of social class, generation, and province. A tight result, either way, could even pitch the country into a revolutionary situation.
The good news for the Brighton Conference is that there is now no time in any event to organise a referendum before 29 March. The EU leaders are readying themselves to confirm that they will not postpone Brexit merely to let the Brits indulge in another crazy referendum.
Liberal Democrats and Labour should accept the inevitable and either support or abstain on May’s package deal, taking what pleasure they can from the division of the Tory party. Once Brexit is done, serious negotiations for the association agreement will get underway. Then a new political party in Britain could organise itself to fight at the election in 2022 on the twin platform of Proportional Representation for the House of Commons and re-accession to the European Union. A modern European party for a modern European country, at last.
Andrew Duff is President of Eastern Region Liberal Democrats. He tweets @AndrewDuffEU
Andrew makes a lot of sense right up until he gets to his last paragraph…… at which time he takes off in a flight of unrealistic fanciful fantasy.
#IAgreeWithDavid
Frank realism like this won’t go down very well here, Andrew!
“The EU leaders are readying themselves to confirm that they will not postpone Brexit merely to let the Brits indulge in another crazy referendum.” Another recent post seemed to confirm that the EU was ready to do the exact opposite, so who knows what will happen next. It would be hilarious if Boris became PM, realised that the polls were against him and did a complete U-term, claiming he had got a better deal out of the EU that Cameron to justify it…
Sorry dont accept this, our MPs ,if there is no peoples vote, will just yawn and get on as if nothing has happened and as they are in secure jobs etc will care little. It is true that if Boris or Rees Mogg are the leader of the tories and corbyn continues for labour the general public might be tempted to look for alternatives. But that wouldnt be us because we had bottled out of a peoples vote at the last moment
Andrew,
An excellent piece and a refreshingly sensible relief from the wild flights of fantasy that are the usual fare here.
I agree with Mark though, you will make little headway against those who have convinced themselves that the Leavers have all now realised they were wrong all along (“well they must have! It’s obvious innit?” ) and that a second referendum would be a mere formality.
It will actually be a national upheaval which will be horrible for all of us.
The notion of a European Party has been mentioned before and I also think it could fly as a revitalising force (if it had a plausible economic agenda as well).
I understand the logic that says only a further referendum could get us out of this mess, even if I disagree with it. Andrew Duff’s post is a sobering reminder of the very real risks involved in a third EU referendum, if it were held. Oh, and by the way I don’t accept that a referendum couldn’t be held in time. If the political will is there, it can be done. After all, before the fixed term parliament act a general election used to be over and done with in a matter of weeks.
Who will provide the charismatic leadership needed to defeat Brexit? Certainly no-one in the Labour Party and sadly no obvious person in the Lib Dems. The Brexiteers have charisma in spades, even if their arguments are like stale oil.
What those who are pushing the another referendum forget is that in the final analysis it is Parliament who will make the decision, because we are a Parliamentary democracy. My view is that MPs should look at what T May brings back and if it is as awful as many predict, grow a spine and chuck it out and withdraw article 50. Then we can have a general election and people can vote in new MPs to do the job they’re paid for, rather than this supine lot who -with a few notable exceptions – are failing utterly to provide the lead the UK needs.
Snake oil. Predictive text is a real pain
I agree with Mick!
I have an idea lets ban General Elections. The people are obviously too stupid to take decisions. They might make the wrong one – in fact since the 1920s they always have. The manifestos are a too simplistic a basis a decision to take on anyway. And the civil service will ignore it anyway. They will probably make it on too simplistic grounds anyway – which colour they prefer – red, blue, green or orange.
After all they have made a decision on which party to have in Government why should they be allowed a change? They are obviously tired out by the immense effort of putting an X on a piece of paper.
And of course another general election would mean lots of political arguments on the TV which would exhaust their tiny brains. In fact we should ban all political debate in the media – they much prefer Love Island and it is much better for them – they have no appreciation of political issues in a way that professional politicians do who really understand these complex detailed issues. And probably people’s favourite programmes would be cancelled to make way for “debates” which would annoy them. And it would divide the nation as well. We should all become united behind the great leader, Theresa – forever more – amen!
You are of course absolutely right, Andrew – not!
Clearly, Andrew Duff, you are right that a referendum cannot encompass the multitude of nuances and trade offs of a negotiation, however, given that there has been one referendum, it is hard to see that, in political terms, anything except a further referendum can annul it.
Probably if there were an overwhelming clamour to overturn the referendum, the EU might try to be flexible. I suspect that the fruitless position shifting and indecision from the UK will lead the EU to propose a take it or leave it offer, likely based on continued membership of the Single Market and Customs Union. In which case it would, if there were time, be possible to hold a single choice (accept or not accept) referendum.
Since time is very limited this might happen after a vague Brexit, which provides a 21 month transition, but does not spell out details of a post Brexit agreement. Since the EU proposal would of political necessity have to be at the last minute, a further transition could be agreed during which a referendum could be held.
There would not be civil war over a referendum. Yes the zealots would scream and bawl, but the tragedy of this is that the EU has never been the mainstream preoccupation, which is why Brexiters had to whip up racist red herrings, such as refugees from Syria and Afghanistan or the increasingly implausible possibility of Turkey joining the EU, in order to advance their cause. Food on the table, jobs and the ability to go on holiday without hassle are far more important.
It is interesting that calls for a referendum are increasing: this has become a focus for opposition to how the government is handling Brexit and Brexit itself. Irrespective of how feasible a referendum might be, campaigning for a referendum is politically effective.
Andrew is right up to a point, the deal on Brexit will be too intricate for a simple referendum to tackle, that is why we elect MP’s and run a representative democracy. What is actually needed is for the Lib Dems to go into the next General Election on a pledge that a Lib Dem Government would consider it’s election to be the expressed will of the people that they want us to either remain in or rejoin the European Union (as circumstances require).
As for a new political party, as the Liberal Democrats have the capacity to both the objectives Andrew has laid down, I think I will stay where I am and fight for the election of a Liberal Democrat Government.
I agree with Iain. We don’t need a new party, what we need is for the party we’re in to start taking Brexit seriously rather than relying on second referendum nonsense (and that would mean, among other things, actually opposing Brexit in Parliament, whatever deal, if any, is reached).
We *also* need for senior figures in the party to stop constantly floating the idea of a new party, and to start instead supporting the one they’re already in, rather than sabotaging it.