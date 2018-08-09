Christine Jardine challenges SNP to back People’s Vote

As everybody from Gary Lineker to the Independent is now backing the People’s Vote campaign for a referendum on the final Brexit deal – which started out as a Lib Dem idea in the Summer two years ago – there is one notable exception.

The SNP is the third largest party in Parliament. It could make the difference. Yet it continues to sit on its hands on this most important question.

Nicola Sturgeon could have used her meeting with Theresa May to say that the SNP will block the deal and push for a People’s Vote, but she didn’t. It was all about independence instead.

Christine Jardine accused the SNP of hypocrisy:

The First Minister is right to warn that a no-deal Brexit is unthinkable. But that is what the Tories have in the pipeline. This presents an immediate threat to our economy and public services. It is therefore rampant hypocrisy for the SNP to lament the consequences of Brexit and do nothing about it. With the prospect of a disastrous no-deal on the horizon, I find it bizarre that the SNP are still refusing to stand up to the Tories and join the fight to give the people the final say on the deal, and an opportunity to Exit from Brexit.

There is something that the SNP can do to help us all avoid a disastrous Brexit. It would be irresponsible of them not to back that all-important People’s Vote.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings