Christine Jardine challenges SNP to back People’s Vote

As everybody from Gary Lineker to the Independent is now backing the People’s Vote campaign for a referendum on the final Brexit deal – which started out as a Lib Dem idea in the Summer two years ago – there is one notable exception.
The SNP is the third largest party in Parliament. It could make the difference. Yet it continues to sit on its hands on this most important question.
Nicola Sturgeon could have used her meeting with Theresa May to say that the SNP will block the deal and push for a People’s Vote, but she didn’t. It was all about independence instead.
Christine Jardine accused the SNP of hypocrisy:
The First Minister is right to warn that a no-deal Brexit is unthinkable. But that is what the Tories have in the pipeline. This presents an immediate threat to our economy and public services.
It is therefore rampant hypocrisy for the SNP to lament the consequences of Brexit and do nothing about it.
With the prospect of a disastrous no-deal on the horizon, I find it bizarre that the SNP are still refusing to stand up to the Tories and join the fight to give the people the final say on the deal, and an opportunity to Exit from Brexit.
There is something that the SNP can do to help us all avoid a disastrous Brexit. It would be irresponsible of them not to back that all-important People’s Vote.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
There does need to be a negotiated settlement but time is running out. At present there isn’t anything new to put before the people. On the other hand there won’t be a disastrous Brexit with no planes flying etc after we’ve jumped off the proverbial cliff. The European aviation system needs the Heathrow hub just as much as we do. They aren’t going to allow a little matter of a 52% vote to adversely affect that!
So we are approaching the final stages of brinkmanship. We can expect talks will continue long after the 29th March. There will always be those discussions. This may even be the start date of the real talks rather than the pretend talks we are having at the moment.
In the interim EU will probably put us on a similar status to the Channel Islands or Monaco. Neither are in the EU or the single market but effectively they may as well be for trading purposes.
Peter Martin 9th Aug ’18 – 1:30pm:
There does need to be a negotiated settlement…
Not for trade. The current Chequers’ proposal (it’s not yet a deal) doesn’t honour the referendum result at all. It’s a Brexit in name only. Much the best way forward now is to leave onto our WTO agreements already in place and then invite the EU to negotiate a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement along with the rest of the World. We already do the majority of our trade on WTO rules; our ports and HMRC say they are ready to handle the remainder. Holdups? Just suspend tariffs and wave the goods through – under WTO rules there is no need to maintain a customs border at all.
‘A World Trade Deal under WTO rules is now the best option for the UK’ [August 2018]:
https://brexitcentral.com/world-trade-deal-wto-rules-now-best-option-uk/
Here’s a strategy to progress negotiations on an equitable basis…
‘A Modest Proposal for Brexit: Turning the tables on the EU’ [August 2018]:
https://reaction.life/modest-proposal-brexit-turning-tables-eu/