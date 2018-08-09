We should demand free speech but use it with kindness

Free speech is important to us as Liberals. So much so we made it a fundamental human right. The freedom to exchange ideas and challenge orthodoxy is what leads to new radical plans to make a better future. Without debate we have dictatorship, literally by dictation.

And yet, often we choose to limit how freely we use our speech. Classically, this is put as the “Does free speech include demanding the right to shout ‘fire!’ in a crowded theatre?” question.

A modern way of putting that, which we seem to be seeing appear quite a lot, looks to be: “Does free speech include demanding the right to compare the government of Israel to the Nazis?”

To which my answer is: “I will not stop you saying that. But you could perhaps choose not to.”

Many members of the Jewish community in the UK are living in a state of increased fear caused in no small part by the actions of a tiny but noisy number of Labour Party members (and former members) and the inactions of the Labour leadership.

I would like to think we can do better than that.

For a lot of Jewish people the idea of “Israel” is so much deeper than merely a specific geographic place – it is an expression of Jewish and religious identity, and goes to the heart of their sense of self and family and community. It is impossible to describe just how hurtful, wounding and cruel it is to link that idea of self to the Nazi Holocaust that was in large part about exterminating that identity. We just should not do it.

And while the Likud government of the State of Israel can – and in my opinion should – be loudly condemned for many of its actions, that government cannot be said to speak for all Jewish people, or all Zionist opinion or even speak for huge numbers of people who actually live in Israel.

The existence of a Jewish state, in defiance of genocide, and surrounded by hostile dictatorships (hostile to Western civilisation in general, not just Israel) is something we should find it in our hearts to celebrate – for diversity as much as tenacity – even as we try to encourage that State to do better.

We isolate Israel at our peril. To do so is to force their government into a corner. It makes their government more afraid, and so behave worse.

Liberalism doesn’t preach unfettered freedom. We also seek to stand up for the underdog, to promote a fairer world, and an outward looking one that brings people together.

The Harm Principle (On Liberty, JS Mill & Harriet Taylor) is about when it is right to put limits on other people’s freedom. And words do cause harm, particularly when they add to the poisonous post-referendum atmosphere of division when attacks on Jewish property and assaults on Jewish people (and not just Jewish, but other religious, ethnic and LGBT+ minorities) are all on the rise.

But I’m not calling for restrictions on anyone’s freedom. I’m just asking that we think before we exercise it and choose how we use our freedom. Because what we say and do has consequences.

(My Twitter timeline is littered with examples of my own failing to stop and think before exercising my freedom of speech. The consequences are never pretty.)

Using language that insults drives a wedge between us, and emboldens the people who would use any means – including violence – to silence Jewish voices and Liberal voices forever.

If instead we accept terms of debate that enshrine the IHRA definition that is not to restrict freedom of speech, but to say that we will use it wisely.

* Richard Flowers has been a Party member for 20 years. He’s campaigned in many an election, stood as a local councillor, was Chair of Tower Hamlets Liberal Democrats, and now lives and campaigns in Cheadle. He also helps Millennium Elephant to write his Very Fluffy Diary.