Disappointment in Cornwall

Disappointing news from Cornwall overnight – our excellent candidate Stephen Daniell didn’t make it in his attempt to hold the seat in a by-election caused by the sad death of Paul Summers. Paul had won the seat in a by-election in July 2016 from UKIP.

Cornwall County Council. Newquay Treviglas. Con gain from Lib Dem.

Con 363 (45.38%), Lib Dem 306 (38.25%), Lab 131 (16.38%) — ALDC (@ALDC) August 9, 2018

Even though this wasn’t a seat we had a long connection with, it is still sad to lose. Commiserations to the team.

There was some good news though – we managed to hold on to the Town Council seat in the same ward.

Newquay Town Council, Treviglas ward. Lib Dem hold.

LD 372 (47.21%), Con 342 (43.4%), Ind 74 (9.39%) — ALDC (@ALDC) August 9, 2018

