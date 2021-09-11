Senior Lib Dems mark 9/11 anniversary

Senior Lib Dems have been reflecting on 9/11 and its aftermath:

Twenty years on, we remember that awful day; the horrific scenes; the 2,977 who lost their lives; the tens of thousands who lost loved ones, friends, and family members. We will never forget. — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) September 11, 2021

Spent the rest of the day watching coverage on said new telly while we worried London was next. I couldn’t have understood the repercussions of that event on world politics, nor on those families who lost loved one. Today I’ll be thinking about them. — Layla Moran 🔶 (@LaylaMoran) September 11, 2021

Twenty years on, we remember the horrific scenes from a shocking attack that shook the world. An attack on our liberties, freedoms, democracy, and more. Today, we remember all those who lost their lives and all those who lost loved ones, friends, and family members. — Daisy Cooper MP 🔶 (@libdemdaisy) September 11, 2021

Can't believe its 20 years. #911Anniversary — Christine Jardine (@cajardineMP) September 11, 2021

https://twitter.com/agcolehamilton/status/1436665419004321806?s=20

9/11

20 years ago today 2,977 people were killed and thousands more had their lives forever changed. Today we remember every single one of those victims as well as the estimated 360,000 civilians killed in the War on Terror. None of this must ever happen again. We will never forget. — Jane Dodds 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🔶 (@DoddsJane) September 11, 2021

20 years ago, my dad picked me up from school and we heard the news break on the radio that planes had flown into the World Trade Center. At home, we then saw the horrific images unfold as each tower came down. Thinking of all those affected by that traumatic day. #911Memorial — Luisa Porritt (@LuisaPorritt) September 11, 2021