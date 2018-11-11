Senior Liberal Democrats mark 100th anniversary of the Armistice

As acts of remembrance take place in communities the length and breadth of the country, our senior people have said what the day means to them:

At the eleventh hour the guns fell silent. A hundred years on my thoughts are with those who did not live to enjoy it, or the futures they had dreamed of #Armistace100 — Christine Jardine MP (@cajardineMP) November 11, 2018

Willie Rennie said:

Today we mark a huge milestone of remembrance. We remember and honour those who fought for freedom and gave their lives to keep us safe, in the First World War and since. 100 years on it’s important to take time to reflect on the sacrifice of both those who fought bravely abroad and the men and women who kept life going on the home front. It’s also a chance to appreciate the state of peace we take for granted and give thought to those still suffering in the wake of warfare around the world.

On the Scottish Parliament Twitter account, Alex Cole-Hamilton told how the Great War had affected his family.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings