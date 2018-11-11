Caron Lindsay

Senior Liberal Democrats mark 100th anniversary of the Armistice

Sun 11th November 2018

As acts of remembrance take place in communities the length and breadth of the country, our senior people have said what the day means to them:

Willie Rennie said:

Today we mark a huge milestone of remembrance. We remember and honour those who fought for freedom and gave their lives to keep us safe, in the First World War and since.

100 years on it’s important to take time to reflect on the sacrifice of both those who fought bravely abroad and the men and women who kept life going on the home front.

It’s also a chance to appreciate the state of peace we take for granted and give thought to those still suffering in the wake of warfare around the world.

 

On the Scottish Parliament Twitter account, Alex Cole-Hamilton told how the Great War had affected his family.

