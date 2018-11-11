Caron Lindsay

Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #534

By | Sun 11th November 2018 - 9:00 pm

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 534th weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (4-10 November, 2018), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. Four council by-elections, four Liberal Democrat candidates by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.
A full slate this week.

2. Lib Dems call emergency board meeting for Tuesday by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.
The Board and Finance Committees will meet to discuss the “reorganisation”.

3. Shropshire in crisis: Friday lock outs of staff and customers as Council runs out of cash by Andy Boddington on Andy Boddington.
Andy makes the point hat people are often seeking help on Fridays before the weekend. What a nightmare.

4. Cheating scandal at Shropshire chess tournament by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.
Elsewhere in the county….

5. Harborough would now vote Remain by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.
Like many other places.

And now to the seven blog-posts that come highly recommended, regardless of the number of Aggregator click-throughs they attracted. To nominate a Lib Dem blog article published in the past seven days – your own, or someone else’s, all you have to do is drop a line to [email protected] You can also contact us via Twitter, where we’re @libdemvoice

6. After the midterm wins in America, feminism is certainly not dead by Jane Chelliah  on Feminist Mama.
Trump’s misogyny has reinvigorated feminism across the Pond.

7. Day 6516 Making the case (Richard the Third) by Richard Flowers on The very fluffy diary of Millennium Dome, Elephant.
In the days of free social media, are we allowing members to see the best of candidates in selection campaigns?

8. Some (further) thoughts on Remembrance Sunday by Andrew Page on A Scottish Liberal.
We shouldn’t be prescriptive or conformist about remembrance.

9. Remembrance is about the future as well as the past by Simon Perks on Simon Perks.
We must be better at treating those we send into battle today.

10. Last chance saloon for the Brexit hard right? by Peter Fischer Brown on Radix.
How Brexit could pan out – some blood chilling scenarios.

11. We must walk together on anti semitism – Lib Dem offer to Liverpool Labour by Richard Kemp on But what does Richard Kemp think?
But will Labour’s leadership be interested?

12. Will Trump’s appeal to nationalism backfire in the midterm elections? by Jane Chelliah on Feminist Mama.
Analysing Trump’s tactics in the run up to the key elections.

And that’s it for another week. Happy blogging ‘n’ reading ‘n’ nominating.

Caron Lindsay

