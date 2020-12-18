Shirley Williams Lectures launched to promote ideas exchange

Liberal Democrat members and other progressives can now join an exclusive lecture club to challenge and engage with some of the most original and innovative thinkers of our time.

Launched today, The Shirley Williams Lectures will offer a platform to specialists from a range of fields to share their ideas and vision for the future. Club members will be given the opportunity to consider and discuss how we can tackle some of the biggest questions facing the world.

Whether it is concepts for a new style of politics, views on the UK’s business outlook, the future of international sport or matters of global ethics, the lecture themes will offer fresh, thought-provoking and contemporary insight.

The lecture series will be delivered online and comprise one event per month during 2021. Party leader Sir Ed Davey will be kick-starting the programme by outlining his thoughts on the post-COVID economy at the inaugural lecture on 28 January.

Other confirmed speakers include Juergen Maier CBE, who, on 26 February will be taking a deep dive into post-Brexit trade, Baroness Benjamin DBE DL, Olympic medallist and track cyclist Callum Skinner, and Sir Nick Clegg.

Members pay a small regular subscription which provides access to all twelve talks, both live and via the lecture series back catalogue. Special in-person lectures will be staged at the Spring and Autumn Federal Conferences once physical events can resume. A discounted annual membership is also available for full payment in advance. To find out more and join the lecture club, visit www.shirleywilliamslectures.org.uk

The Shirley Williams Lectures is presented by a committee of political campaigners and business professionals. The committee includes Tom Morrison, Cheadle Parliamentary Spokesperson and Stockport Councillor, Lord Mike Storey of Childwall, Claire Halliwell, Chief Executive of Welsh Liberal Democrats, Rachel Martin, property solicitor and Vice-chair of Cheadle Liberal Democrats, Mark Jones, Campaign Manager, Colin Eldridge, business advisor and former Parliamentary Candidate and Lisa Whellams, director of a public relations and marketing communications consultancy.

* Tom Morrison is the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Spokesperson for Cheadle, community campaigner, and associate director of a specialist communications agency.