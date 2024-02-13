Should social media use be curbed for under-16s?

Since the murder of Brianna Ghey last year, her mother has been calling for a ban on social media use by children under the age of 16 and this, reportedly, is being considered by the government. Some have even called for those under 16 to be banned from phones. But are these proposals enforceable? Are they liberal in nature? What can actually be done if not?

Esther Ghey has, understandably, called for under 16’s in this country to be banned from social media platforms such as Instagram, X and TikTok. Any ban, I think, would be intended to protect children from the darker side of these platforms and, in the case of young girls in particular, protect them from the body images and false standards these create. I, for one, believe that the intention behind these proposals is well placed. Of course children, who are impressionable and mentally volatile as they figure themselves out, ought to be protected from the risks that the internet and social media can present. However, one of the main issues behind this proposal is that it is unlikely to be enforceable. Children can easily lie about their ages when signing up, parents can easily buy their children phones and anyone can use a VPN. Without infringing the right to privacy (i.e. watching what children do in their own homes), we cannot enforce any law that comes from this. Further to this, it would limit the freedom of parents to raise their children how they choose. I was maybe among the first generation of children (born in 2001) to grow up with Instagram, X and Snapchat and I firmly believe, due to how almost everybody I know has turned out, that it is in the hands of the parenting and schools that determines how children behave in the future and this is through vicarious learning. We should not consider a blanket ban when social media may not actually be the cause.

There are ways we can curb the effects of social media on the young. One way would be to heavily lobby the social media giants to actually remove sexual or violent rhetoric and imagery from their sites rather than just saying they will. X and Reddit, for instance, have extremely relaxed community guidelines meaning that nudity and violence can easily be found on them. Another way is to create a law that states that companies and individuals have to declare if a published image is edited and how, similar to a recent law in France. Failure to comply with this will lead to a heavy fine. This way, children will understand that the bodies that they see are more often altered than not and should lead to more scepticism rather than idolism.

In all, social media can be a place of inclusion, community and fun. But it can also be dangerous. The companies that run these platforms and the individuals on them should do more in the interest of young people, the ones most at risk of harm. This harm can be mental, social or even physical. We must all do more. That being said, wasting precious time on a blanket ban that is, frankly, unenforceable is the wrong response. As seen in France, laws can be made to curb specific risks in social media. This may be the way forward for protection of young people as we enter a new era of social influence through the medium of media.

* Jack Lee-Brown is a student and a member of the Liberal Democrats