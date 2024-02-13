The Voice

Spring Conference Agenda and Directory now available – and a date for your diary

By | Tue 13th February 2024 - 4:15 pm

It’s less than 5 weeks till Liberal Democrats gather in York for what could, but possibly won’t be, the last Conference before the General Election.

The agenda and directory have now been published and you can read them here.  We have been amusing ourselves seeing how many target seat PPCs we can see proposing or summating motions.  We will see plenty more giving speeches across the weekend, too. It’s a real opportunity to show your potential constituents that you are supporting things that will make their lives better.

In his foreword, Ed Davey is keen to say how well we are doing and how hard we are working to get rid of the Conservatives.

We have started this year with a bang. The canvassing operation that kickstarted in January has smashed records. And we will not give up until the job is done. Until the Conservatives are out of government. As we know, this is just the first step in bringing about the big changes our country needs. We have always been the party with big ideas. In York, we will get together and debate these to make change happen and to deliver a fair deal.

With debates on cancer survival rates, hospital building, clean water, helping cash strapped councils, international security and education, we will have a lot to say on the issues that matter most to voters.

The text of the motions is in the agenda. If you want to put in an amendment, you have until Monday 4 March at 1pm. The deadline is the same for questions to committees and to the leader in his q and for emergency and topical motions. You can submit them all here.

If you fancy putting forward an amendment, feel free to write about it for us.

The fringe has all sorts of interesting discussions including how to support LGBT+ young people to how to have a liberal and principled debate on immigration, improving the dire state of maternity care and tackling the growing poverty crisis facing many older women.

All that and the famous whisky tasting (which has an extra cost) and the infamous Glee Club.

It’s going to be a brilliant weekend.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Suzanne Fletcher 14th Feb '24 - 10:01am

    reminds me – what happened about the missing agenda and directory for the autumn conference?
    I’m not asking for my money back, but hundreds of us paid for it, Conference Staff sent it out, which is all precious time and money.
    mine never came, it must be somewhere?
    I can’t see why anyone would have pinched them all.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Michael BG
    Nigel Quinton, Indeed, we can’t rely on Labour. We need to set out what a government should do to fix the problems of the UK. Steve Trevethan, In the...
  • Denis Mollison
    For Scottish council elections (using STV) we have paper ballots but they are counted by electronically. They give more reliable counts (in the 4 hand recounts ...
  • David Evans
    Sadly Paul, the models that are being used to produce the number of seats you are referring to are all based on assumptions that are dodgy to begin with and are...
  • Phil Gilchrist
    Mary mentioned that the site of the battle is not known. There are historians who have made the case for a site along the Great North Road (Mike Wood) . It ha...
  • David Raw
    Correction : The Jay enquiry was 2018 not 1918. Other things (coupons ?) even more harmful to the then Liberal Party were moving and shaking in 1918....