The Voice

Sign Sheila’s petition on Northern Ireland and Brexit

By | Fri 18th October 2019 - 7:00 am

The UK Government must not risk a return to ‘the Troubles’ in Northern Ireland. That’s what’s inspired Sheila Ritchie, our Lib Dem MEP for Scotland to launch a UK Parliamentary petition calling on the Government not to impose any additional border restrictions between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Ms Ritchie’s petition comes as the Good Friday Agreement approaches the 20th anniversary of it taking effect and is sponsored by fellow Liberal Democrat MEPs.

Sheila Ritchie said:

For almost 20 years now, the Good Friday Agreement has kept the peace between communities. 

Freedom to move across the Irish border without restrictions has been a key contributor to this peace and should not be up for negotiation simply for Boris Johnson’s political convenience.

The UK Government must not threaten this agreement, or risk a return to ‘the Troubles’, by imposing any additional border restrictions between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The petition says:

Do not impose any border restrictions between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

2nd December 2019 will mark the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement coming into effect. Parliament must not threaten this agreement, or risk a return to ‘the Troubles’, by imposing any additional border restrictions between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

You can sign it here. 

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarfrankie 18th Oct - 6:30am
    They are using the " panic" plan to bounce people into a very bad deal. The ERG will be back after this looking for a...
  • User AvatarDavid Allen 18th Oct - 1:00am
    To quote "Cyclefree" on Political Betting http://www2.politicalbetting.com/index.php/archives/2019/10/17/welcome-to-the-looking-glass/ "The race is on to see if this deal can be nailed down before people have a chance...
  • User AvatarRoss McLean 18th Oct - 12:08am
    JohnMc "Plaid Cymru make a similar argument about Lib Dem funding in Wales (ie it comes from England)" That's not the point being made in...
  • User AvatarDavid Allen 18th Oct - 12:05am
    John Marriott - It looks as if Juncker was somewhat exceeding his authority. I suspect the EU would rule out an extension for more deal-tweaking....
  • User AvatarAllan Brame 17th Oct - 11:44pm
    Slightly odd comments in response to this article. The simple point being made is that it is odd, to say the least, for a party...
  • User Avatarmalc 17th Oct - 11:43pm
    A telephone poll of 400, commissioned by the LibDems. Fieldwork carried out on the 2nd Oct.