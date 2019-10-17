17 October 2019 – today’s press releases

Welsh Lib Dems: Brexit deal must be put to the people

Commenting on reports that a deal has been agreed between the EU and the UK Government, the Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds, said:

It is remarkably clear that Boris Johnson’s deal would be bad for our economy, bad for our public services, and bad for our environment. His deal will create a hard border down the Irish Sea, hurting Welsh farmers and businesses – as well as causing chaos at our ports. The deal is so bad even the DUP have said they won’t back it and no Welsh MP should be supporting it either. The next few days will set the direction of our country for generations, and I am more determined than ever to fight to stop Brexit and protect Wales’ place in Europe. This deal must be put to the public, with the option to remain. When this deal comes before Parliament, I and my Liberal Democrat colleagues will do all we can to make sure we get a People’s Vote.

Responding to the statistics released today from the ONS that show knife crime offences have hit a record high in England and Wales, rising 7% in the last year, Liberal Democrat Shadow Home Secretary Christine Jardine said:

To hear that knife crime has hit a record high in England and Wales demonstrates more than ever this Tory Government’s failure to tackle the rising violence across the UK. Far too many young lives are being lost due to this epidemic of serious violence. Rather than talking tough, it is time Boris Johnson looked at the evidence and made changes that will actually help cut crime. The UK already imprisons more people than any other country in Western Europe, and whilst the Conservatives have already tried to introduce tougher prison sentences for knife crime, knife crime has continued to rise. Instead of wasting money on measures that aren’t working, the Conservative Government must invest in measures that will actually make our streets safer, such as community policing and youth services. To continue to fail to act is to allow more lives to be tragically lost.

