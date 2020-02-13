The Voice

Siobhan Benita launches her campaign to be Mayor of London

By | Thu 13th February 2020 - 7:23 pm

Siobhan Benita has launched her campaign under the slogan “Love London Better”. And what a breath of fresh air she would be in the capital.

As she said:

London dares to be different. It has so far delivered three very different Mayors who have captured Londoner’s hearts and minds in different ways. What could be more different than a Liberal Democrat female mayor? It’s time.

Remember those two horse races? Well, it seems Labour have decided to adopt the well worn Lib Dem slogan:

Sadiq Khan recently turned up in my backyard to ‘love bomb’ liberal-minded voters and to try to make out that this is a two-horse race between him and the official Conservative candidate. Whilst I’m happy he loves liberal values, he is not writing this woman out of the race. The reality is this a different election, with a different voting system and any number of candidates could end up as the main contender in this campaign.

The subtext of Siobhan’s message focusses on three concepts – a safer, greener and kinder London.

London is the best city on earth but it pains me that so many things are not working. Knife crime is out of control, rough sleeping at its highest level in years, our air is toxic  and commuters are bearing the brunt of a creaking transport system every day. These are all areas where the Mayor can make a difference. So, today, I’m outlining my vision for a city that is safer, greener and kinder. I believe I have the experience, the energy and the skills to deliver it.

You can read her speech in full here.

