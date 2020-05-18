Freddie Jewitt

Some Questions for the Federal Party and Leadership

Mon 18th May 2020

Who are our target voters that will increase our core vote?

What are the challenges they face? What are their hopes and fears? What are the three biggest, most fundamental, most enduring issues they care about enough to vote or change their vote? How do we know we have got beyond face value of what they say to what really influences what they do, in the voting booth?

What is our clear message to them on each issue, based on our values and expressed through our policies? How is that message different to the other parties? Is the message simple enough to be expressed in a sentence?

Do these messages form a coherent, compelling and positive story? Does that story speak to them? Does it appeal to their hearts as well as their minds? Does that story create a choice for them? Is voting for us the positive decision in that choice?

Is our story reaching them? Is it expressed in terms they understand and ways they appreciate? Is it impacting them in the way we thought it would? How do we know?

How do we know what emerging issues and events to engage with or to avoid distracting from our story? Is the issue in the target voters mind and does it make sense to them? Is it connected with them and with us? Can we show difference to our opponents? Does it change their voting behaviour?

Do we have these answers? If not, what do we need to get them? What do we need in place to continually improve this all?

* New to politics, Freddie joined the party at the beginning of last year. He stood as a paper candidate in the 2019 East Herts District elections.

