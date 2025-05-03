Some thoughts on the brilliant Lib Dem results in the local elections

As usual, the Liberal Democrats are not getting the coverage we deserve for some pretty spectacular election results. The BBC spent most of its coverage talking up Reform, Lewis Goodall on the News Agents spent a disproportionate amount of time on Farage and not enough on Ed Davey. Everyone picked up Farage going on about what he wanted to do in the future, but paid little attention to the other stars of yesterday, us. I mean, we won more councillors than the Conservatives and Labour and beat the Tories into fourth place in terms of vote share.

It is, frankly, horrifying, to see Reform in charge of so many crucial services and I fear for people from marginalised communities who need the support that the Council provides. Our goal for the future must be to offer a kinder and more compassionate and practical alternative to their divisive rhetoric.

And while the BBC showed acres of Farage and his fireworks in Kent, Ed’s sundown speech in Oxfordshire got a few frames. But, don’t worry, you can watch it here:

We are on track to overtake the Conservatives at the next General Election, he said, adding that the Liberal Democrats will stand up for true British values to counteract the rise of populists like Nigel Farage.

Ed wasn’t the only leader to comment on our success. Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

It’s clear from the spectacular results that the Liberal Democrats are putting up that not only is the Conservative Party toast but if you want to stop Reform we are the party you should put your trust in. It takes a bit of cheek for John Swinney to talk about populism, deception and false hope. When is he going to cut class sizes, dual the A9 and abolish the council tax like his party have been promising for almost twenty years? People deserve better. With a year to go until the Scottish Parliament election, my party will be setting out plans to give people swift access to local healthcare and set their communities back on the right track.

The media speak as though two party politics is over. Well, as an activist in the third party in a First Past the Post system, of course I wish that to be the case, but I also wish that it had happened on every other occasion it had been predicted with certainty over the years. I would not counsel holding your breath.

Four years ago the Conservatives did really well in this set of elections. Within six weeks, we had overturned a huge Tory majority in Chesham and Amersham and by the end of the year had elected Helen Morgan in North Shropshire as the electorate became disgusted with Partygate and the Owen Paterson affair.

Who would have thought that just four years later, we would win overall control of Shropshire by some margin? That’s a huge tribute to the work of Helen Morgan MP and a growing army of activists in the county. Regular readers of this blog will be pleased to hear that Duncan Borrowman, formerly of the Campaigns Department and now landlord of CAMRA’s National Pub of the Year in Oswestry, was elected to Shropshire Council by just 32 votes. Unfortunately, his wife Grace lost out by just 23 votes to the Greens in Oswestry South.

And some thought it impossible that Sarah Green could hold on in Chesham and Amersham in the General Election. She did that easily and now has 11 Councillors across the constituency to support her. This is down to the work of Sarah, her team and the indefatigable Candy Piercy to build up capacity and campaigning in the seat and proving that it could be done.

I am very sad that Mike Ross didn’t win his fight to be Hull and East Riding’s first Mayor. He was just 1,500 or so behind Reform in Hull, where he leads the Council, but the gap widened in the East Riding. Having said that, he was still second there, beating the Tories in what is their strongest area. I had been phone knocking up in Hull on Thursday night and was heartened by the enthusiasm that people there had in going to vote for him. And they weren’t all Lib Dems.

I didn’t feel like I could relax until I knew what had happened to friend of this site Ed Fordham in Chesterfield. He knew he was facing a significant challenge from Reform in his division, but he ended up being one of the very few Derbyshire County Councillors to be re-elected.

One face returning to the world of local government is our old friend Gareth Epps who has won a County Council seat in Oxfordshire. It will be interesting to see how an instinctive rebel will cope with the discipline of being part of an administration, but I’m glad he is there.

It’s also fantastic to see former Chippenham candidate Helen Belcher elected in Wiltshire.

Congratulations to all Liberal Democrats who stood and won, and huge thanks and commiserations to those who stood and didn’t win, especially those who lost narrowly. Next time….

This year’s results prove that politics is volatile and is likely to throw up some bizarre results for a while. And we need to be in the best shape we can to capitalise on it. We need to appeal to people’s best emotions, give them hope, and convince them that we can make their lives better.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings